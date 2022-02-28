ust after it unveiled a 2022 slate for Asia comprising programming in six languages, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has strengthened its position as one of the top OTT streaming platforms in Greater Southeast Asia (GSEA), the Middle East and South Africa.
The streamer saw platform saw significant growth in both subs and monetisation in 2021, adding paid subscribers in 2021 growth at a rate of 58% year-on-year to a total of 8.4 million and overall monthly active users grew to 58.6 million, an increase of 30% year-on-year, driving 37% growth in revenue year-on-year.
The results data showed that the GSEA as a region has been consistently outpacing the overall GSEA OTT market growth rate for the past two years, at 43% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue, compared with industry market growth of 35% for 2021. Viu noted that the MAU growth was attributable to content line-up and strengthened commercial partnerships including distribution. Viu also enjoyed a total of 8.4 million paid subscribers as at the end of 2021, an increase of 58% from a year ago when paid subscribers stood at 5.3 million. Large markets such as Thailand and Indonesia saw strong growth, with the Philippines and South Africa having high growth.
Commenting on the numbers, Viu chief executive officer and PCCW managing director Janice Lee said: “The strong performance in 2021 is a validation of Viu’s freemium model, despite an increasingly competitive landscape. We continue to pave the way in marrying the subscription video- on-demand (SVOD) model with the advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) model, allowing us to tap into the rapid growth in both sectors.
"We identified a content strategy and consumer proposition that is appealing to a wide and growing audience of pan-regional Asian entertainment which includes Korean, Japanese and Chinese content to complement an increased investment into Viu Original productions. 2022 will see over 30 titles produced in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the Middle East, with pan-regional distribution in all our markets.”
