Building on its relationship with the leading broadcaster in the country, following hot on the heels of similar factual Code 1: Minute by Minute, Australian independent production company WTFN has announced Police Strike Force (6x60’) as its latest commission from Seven Network.
Due to premiere on Channel 7 and 7plus from 2 March, Police Strike Force tells the inside story of police investigations, stings, and taskforce operations, told by the men and women who broke each case and who were there when it all came crashing down. Using video and sound captured by the New South Wales Police Media Unit, combined with surveillance, search and interview footage taken by the investigating units, Police Strike Force provides a compelling insight into dramatic law enforcement takedowns.
The programme has been made in partnership with the New South Wales Police Force Public Affairs Branch and represents the first-ever time that an Australian police force has worked so hand-in-hand with a production company. Not only did the police supply privileged access to people and cases, but they also provided much of their own footage for the series – helping to deliver what an unprecedented, front row seat to their dramatic, difficult, and often dangerous job.
“We are delighted that the team at Seven Network has put such faith in us with these two new series and we look forward to continuing this partnership and delivering further exciting new shows for its viewers,” commented Stephen Peters, WTFN’s head of development, who developed both shows and was executive producer for Code 1: Minute by Minute.
“Access and relationships were important in creating both new series, but we are particularly indebted to the New South Wales Police who placed a huge amount of trust in WTFN and our ability to deliver a truly authentic programme that accurately reflects their work. No Australian police force has ever been quite so generous with their time and access to privileged materials, and we believe that this really shows on screen. We have created a dynamic and balanced series that puts viewers in the heart of the action like never before.”
Police Strike Force (to be marketed as Strike Force) and Code 1: Minute by Minute are now being launched into the global TV market by Fred Media, the international distributor owned by WTFN. The series will jointly spearhead the company’s spring slate.
Commenting on the opportunity, Roger Vanderspikken, general manager of Fred Media added: “WTFN’s ability to gain extraordinary access, work sympathetically with its subjects, and tell fascinating stories, has once again delivered uniquely Australian programming that will work well internationally. We have every confidence that Strike Force and Code 1: Minute by Minute will quickly resonate with global buyers and follow the overseas success of returning WTFN access series such as Paramedics and Emergency.
The programme has been made in partnership with the New South Wales Police Force Public Affairs Branch and represents the first-ever time that an Australian police force has worked so hand-in-hand with a production company. Not only did the police supply privileged access to people and cases, but they also provided much of their own footage for the series – helping to deliver what an unprecedented, front row seat to their dramatic, difficult, and often dangerous job.
“We are delighted that the team at Seven Network has put such faith in us with these two new series and we look forward to continuing this partnership and delivering further exciting new shows for its viewers,” commented Stephen Peters, WTFN’s head of development, who developed both shows and was executive producer for Code 1: Minute by Minute.
“Access and relationships were important in creating both new series, but we are particularly indebted to the New South Wales Police who placed a huge amount of trust in WTFN and our ability to deliver a truly authentic programme that accurately reflects their work. No Australian police force has ever been quite so generous with their time and access to privileged materials, and we believe that this really shows on screen. We have created a dynamic and balanced series that puts viewers in the heart of the action like never before.”
Police Strike Force (to be marketed as Strike Force) and Code 1: Minute by Minute are now being launched into the global TV market by Fred Media, the international distributor owned by WTFN. The series will jointly spearhead the company’s spring slate.
Commenting on the opportunity, Roger Vanderspikken, general manager of Fred Media added: “WTFN’s ability to gain extraordinary access, work sympathetically with its subjects, and tell fascinating stories, has once again delivered uniquely Australian programming that will work well internationally. We have every confidence that Strike Force and Code 1: Minute by Minute will quickly resonate with global buyers and follow the overseas success of returning WTFN access series such as Paramedics and Emergency.