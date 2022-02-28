Hot on the heels of the operator inking a cloud sourcing deal with arch rival AWs, leading Spain -based telco Telefónica has signed a deal with Microsoft to expand their global collaboration to the consumer market.
The initiatives contemplate the development and commercialisation of new proposals and solutions for the home, based on the advanced network capabilities of Telefónica and its technological platforms in different markets. it also extends Telefonica’s collaboration with Microsoft which has to date been focused mainly on confidential computing initiatives for the business and public sector segment, digital transformation and connectivity.
In addition to gaming video, a key element of the deal will be centred on video and the new alliance plans to facilitate access to select LinkedIn Learning content on Telefónica’s Movistar+ television platform which features original productions and the premium content, as well as the integration of partners such as Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and DAZN, among others. In addition, Movistar+ is claimed to have has transformed conventional TV into a large window of new digital experiences for customers and an innovative point of sale for companies thanks to the Living Apps product. These are applications for television with a wide range of proposals in terms of TV-Commerce with agreements, among others, with Amazon or Rakuten, which have their own applications; edutainment with the Movistar Campus training proposal or the aforementioned upcoming application for Linkedin or social media.
Also in the deal, expansion of the communications capabilities of Movistar Home with the integration of Microsoft Teams will be evaluated, turning the Telefónica device into the home communications centre. Another of the lines of collaboration will be to provide Telefónica users with more secure, and controlled access to data and work on initiatives to increase the security of products and services supported by Telefónica's fourth platform and Microsoft data services. Telefónica is also looking to run joint commercial and marketing initiatives on Surface devices in Telefónica's markets in Europe.
In 2017 Telefónica announced at MWC the creation of its 4th Platform, now renamed Telefónica Kernel, the digital ecosystem on which Telefónica's digital transformation is based and which provides the standardised and unified information necessary for the operation of applications, services, platforms and communication channels with the company's customers. There are currently almost 600,000 million standardised records, records of all types to be used by AI algorithms. It also receives more than 1.5 billion monthly requests for information.
