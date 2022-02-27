In a partnership that will encompass not just cloud development but also potentially shaping its customers’ digital homes global telco Telefónica’s Tech division is to become an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Migration Acceleration Program competencies.
The launch is a TV-Commerce integration that reinforces the strategic relationship that the two companies began in 2018 in the consumer area, a collaboration that has materialised, among other initiatives, in the integration of Prime Video in Telefónica's television platforms in several markets and the implementation of the AWS infrastructure in several of Telefónica's digital services.
Fundamentally, Telefónica Tech and AWS will develop joint go-to-market activities to support customers' use of cloud services and will enable more 5G and edge services for customers. In Spain, Telefónica is also launching a TV-commerce app on the Movistar+ Spanish pay-TV subscription service allowing users to browse (over 20,000 home products) a wide selection of products available on Amazon.es through the app 'Selección Hogar de Movistar.
Telefónica Tech and AWS say that they are committed to fostering innovation in the cloud. Telefónica Tech plans to launch several value-added solutions such as edge computing and cloud native private 5G networks that run on AWS Outposts. The collaboration is also designed to open up new opportunities in 5G and use cases for edge computing, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), video and game streaming and Industry 4.0.
With the launch of the Living App Selección Hogar de Movistar on Movistar+, effective immediately, users of the TV platform in more than one million homes in Spain will be able to access directly ver 20,000 products of Amazon.es products such as decoration, cooking, DIY, lighting, electrical appliances, and gardening with, assured the operator, the option of fast delivery.
"This agreement with AWS strengthens our partnership and allows us to go to market with a comprehensive and cutting-edge proposition,” commented Telefónica Tech CEO Jose Cerdán. “Our customers demand greater innovation in the design of cloud solutions and demand to use AWS services from the most appropriate location. The professional and managed services that Telefónica Tech will offer will therefore be key to helping companies in this complex process of adopting the public cloud with edge locations.”
In addition, Telefónica Tech will continue to expand its managed and professional services with the creation of an AWS competence centre that will use best practices recommended by AWS to help customers transition to the cloud in a fast and secure way. This AWS competence centre will offer new services relating to cost optimisation, devops and automation, application modernisation and other cloud related capabilities. Telefónica Tech currently has a qualified team of around 4,000 expert professionals serving the Telefónica Group's 5.5 million B2B customers in 175 countries.
The agreement includes a joint go-to-market proposition with AWS with the aim to bring innovation to customers faster and to help them better leverage the agility of the cloud. Telefónica Tech will also provide its enterprise, SMB and public sector customers with native professional services on AWS at any stage of their cloud journey, offering support through the various stages of platform assessment, design and deployment, and migration.
