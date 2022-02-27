Adding 5G technology and network bonding to complete its portfolio of broadcast video contribution solutions, and now claiming to be positioned as an “unrivalled” provider of low latency broadcast technology solutions for any live event, Haivision has acquired Aviwest.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rennes (Saint-Grégoire), France, with more than 70 employees with field operations globally, Aviwest is a provider of mobile IP-based video contribution systems and a pioneer in transmission of live video over cellular networks.
The company claims a history of innovation including many world firsts such as in portable cellular video transmission, live video transmission over a 4G network implementing QoS, and live 4K video transmission over a 5G network. Aviwest has also received two Emmy Awards for its SST networking technology for reliable transmission of video over bonded networks. For its 2021 fiscal year, Aviwest had approximate revenues of €10.5 million (approximately C$15.1million.) The acquisition will see Haivision acquire 100% of the shares of Aviwest on a cash-free and debt-free basis for cash consideration of €20.5 million (approximately C$29.6 million).
Once complete, the acquisition will see Haivision Incorporate Aviwest’s patented network bonding technology across its products, taking advantage of the Emmy award winning SRT and SST network transport protocols. In addition to aiming to derive long- term product development efficiencies in video encoding, cloud connectivity, and network management, Haivision will establish its second largest worldwide development facility in France, making Europe home to over half of Haivision’s development team.
Noting the background to its move, Haivision said that globally, hundreds of top broadcasters, television stations, and production houses trust and rely on Aviwest technology in their day-to-day coverage of sporting and other live events. It added that Aviwest solutions are used extensively in support of major international sporting events. “With the addition of Aviwest, Haivision will now lead in both fixed and mobile networks in providing ultra-low latency video solutions,” remarked Haivision president and CEO Mirko Wicha. “We are very excited to welcome the amazing team at Aviwest and its customers to the Haivision family, and to provide broadcasters globally a trusted and proven vendor to solve their video contribution challenges.”
“Together with Haivision, our solutions will bring customers maximum live video flexibility with ultra-low latency, highly reliable network connectivity, and pristine video quality,” added Aviwest CTO and co-founder. Ronan Poullaouec. “With sub-200ms glass-to-glass latency over 5G networks, our solutions are revolutionising remote production workflows by giving broadcasters more options for contributing real-time content for premium live events and sports coverage.”
