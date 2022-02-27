As it accelerates its programme of bolstering its bouquet, the Paramount+ global streaming service has confirmed the start of production on Corazonada, a new original film.
Produced by Viacom International Studios (VIS), is inspired by the true story of the 2012 multimillion-dollar MeLate lottery scam, the biggest fraud committed in Mexico’s history. It tells the story of the frustrated dreams of a group of lottery officials who, through clever editing techniques, pull of the one of the greatest robberies in recent history, only to be caught a week later.
The film was written and directed by prominent director J.M Cravioto and stars Osvaldo Benavides, Bruno Bichir, Michelle Renaud, Adrián Vázquez, José Sefami, and Krystian Ferrer. It is a VIS production in association with Pirexia Films and is set to premiere in Latin America in late 2022.
Commenting on the production, Craviato said: “I feel very fortunate to be able to bring to the screen this story inspired that’s inspired by true events that happened in my hometown and country, which is now being brought to life thanks to the exceptional on and off-screen. I feel honoured that a platform like Paramount+ is giving us this space to tell original stories and showcase voices from Mexico and the rest of Latin America.”
On 16 Feb, Paramount+ announced a slate of six international scripted original series with Mexico a key location.
