Noting how since the breakout of Covid-19, digitalisation and intelligence have developed rapidly, and how homes have gradually transformed into entertainment and work centres requiring smoother communication, tech giant Huawei is announcing a new fibre-to-the-room (FTTR) gigabit all-optical room solution.
In explaining its launch rationale, the company says new services such as online education, live broadcast, 8K HD films and immersive entertainment and the smart home are rapidly emerging resulting in high-bandwidth and low-latency applications, such as video conferencing and cloud desktop, becoming popular.
Yet, warns Huawei these new services pose higher requirements on network latency, bandwidth, and jitter, bringing greater challenges to home networks.
Moreover, it warned that home users were still facing problems caused by poor network experience, citing research indicating that 60% of broadband faults are caused by poor Wi-Fi experience and that the typical Wi-Fi coverage ratio of more than half of home users reaches only 55%. Even if the Wi-Fi rate near an access point is 500Mbps, this can collapse to less than 20 Mbps away from the living room to other rooms. Potential causes include outdated networking cable meaning the bandwidth can reach only 100Mbps and also due to a lack of intelligent switching between devices or the switching times longer than 200ms. As a result, services are frequently interrupted when users move around.
Huawei's FTTR gigabit all-optical room solution is a solution for both home and enterprise networking. Different from traditional networking solutions, the solution aims to extend fibres to every room, leading the newest optical network revolution. With four advantages, fibre, says Huawei has become a "dark horse" in the communications industry offering fast speed, low cost, easy reconstruction and the intrinsic nature of being environmentally friendly.
Capable of achieving transmissions of 10Gbps or even 100Gbps transmission capability, fibres can be deployed in the entire home and upgraded to 10Gbps in the future, without the need of re-cabling.
Huawei says that its FTTR gigabit all-optical room solution has already set off a boom in China. Chinese operators released FTTR services and launched packages in 65 provinces and cities in China last year. Up to now, the number of FTTR users in China has exceeded 150,000. In addition, 20 operators outside China have started pilot projects.
