Fremantle Group has announced a new structure in Australia designed to bring the development and production of all entertainment, reality, and game show formats under unscripted producer, Eureka Productions.
Eureka Productions was founded in 2016 by unscripted veterans Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin with backing from Fremantle. Headquartered in Los Angeles and Sydney, the company has a portfolio of over 40 series for network, streaming, cable, and digital platforms in the USCanada, and Australia. In 2021, Fremantle increased its investment in Eureka, taking a majority stake in the company.
The new structure follows Fremantle’s increased shareholding in Eureka last year and will see the label take on production of all Fremantle’s entertainment catalogue, including Australia’s Got Talent, Australian Idol and Farmer Wants A Wife.
Eureka Productions will be spearheaded by Culvenor and Franklin while Fremantle Australia’s interim CEO, Greg Woods will take on the CEO role permanently, to lead the other side of the Australian business, which will focus on the development and production of drama and factual programmes such as Grand Designs and Restoration Australia.
It will also continue to build its documentaries business and place a greater emphasis on global drama production in Australia where it is firing up its premium scripted series with a host of shows set to deliver in 2022 including Barons, an eight-part drama series and Significant Others a 6 part psychological drama both programmes commissioned by ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Screen NSW. Further, production is under way for two local Netflix commissions, a reboot of ’90s teen drama Heartbreak High and Wellmania a comedy drama, executive produced and starring actor and comedian Celeste Barber.
Commenting on the move, Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO, Fremantle, said: “Greg has been a key part of the Fremantle Australia leadership team for thirteen years, this is a natural progression at an exciting time for the business. I have known and worked with Chris and Paul for many years and have no doubt that our entertainment catalogue in Australia will continue to thrive in their hands.”
Woods added: “I am incredibly excited to be taking up the reigns at Fremantle and looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. I am so very proud to be working with the most talented and passionate people who will shape the irresistible content of the future.”
The new structure follows Fremantle’s increased shareholding in Eureka last year and will see the label take on production of all Fremantle’s entertainment catalogue, including Australia’s Got Talent, Australian Idol and Farmer Wants A Wife.
Eureka Productions will be spearheaded by Culvenor and Franklin while Fremantle Australia’s interim CEO, Greg Woods will take on the CEO role permanently, to lead the other side of the Australian business, which will focus on the development and production of drama and factual programmes such as Grand Designs and Restoration Australia.
It will also continue to build its documentaries business and place a greater emphasis on global drama production in Australia where it is firing up its premium scripted series with a host of shows set to deliver in 2022 including Barons, an eight-part drama series and Significant Others a 6 part psychological drama both programmes commissioned by ABC, with major production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Screen NSW. Further, production is under way for two local Netflix commissions, a reboot of ’90s teen drama Heartbreak High and Wellmania a comedy drama, executive produced and starring actor and comedian Celeste Barber.
Commenting on the move, Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO, Fremantle, said: “Greg has been a key part of the Fremantle Australia leadership team for thirteen years, this is a natural progression at an exciting time for the business. I have known and worked with Chris and Paul for many years and have no doubt that our entertainment catalogue in Australia will continue to thrive in their hands.”
Woods added: “I am incredibly excited to be taking up the reigns at Fremantle and looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. I am so very proud to be working with the most talented and passionate people who will shape the irresistible content of the future.”