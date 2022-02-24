Hot on the heels of reporting impressive results for its coverage of the Winter Games form Beijing, content giant Discovery has reported a financial 2021 in which it said it had enjoyed significant operational, financial and strategic objectives.
In terms of its financial performance in the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2021, the company posted total revenues of $3.187 billion, up 10% on an annal basis, due mainly to US advertising and distribution revenues increasing 5% and 17% respectively compared with Q4 2020. Q4 International advertising revenues increased 10%, or 12% ex-FX, and distribution revenues increased 2%.
Net income was $38 million and $1.006 billion in Q4 and the full year 2021, respectively, while total adjusted OIBDA was $1.137 billion and $3.817 billion in Q4 and the full year 2021, respectively.
Generating this income was the company’s streaming business and Discovery ended 2021 with 22 million direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscribers, an increase of 2 million subscribers since the end of Q3. Discovery noted that it had now successfully transitioned the entirety of its discovery+ subscriber base across Europe onto the same technology platform as the US, a move that it says will deliver a more personalised content and viewing experience that is expected to drive better consumer engagement and lower churn, as well as enabling an ad-lite advertising offering in key markets, beginning in March in the UK.
The company revealed that it had generated $450 million of so-called next generation revenues in Q4, and roughly $1.6 billion in the full year, growth of 80% compared with the previous twelve months.
Assessing the results for the financial year, David Zaslav, president and chief executive officer of Discovery said 2021 was by all measures an exceptional year for the company, with key dynamics that position the firm to take advantage of its merger with Warner Bros.
