All3Media-owned digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has acquired over 500 hours of programming from Abacus Media Rights for its digital network of over 30 channels.
The acquisition forms part of Little Dot’s strategy to continue to grow its existing catalogue, currently consisting of over 6000 titles, with more quality scripted and unscripted content.
The package will add over 100 hours to the Real Stories channel, Little Dot’s hub for documentaries and real-life stories which has recently surpassed 5 million subscribers. This includes BAFTA award winning Nick Broomfield’s full back catalogue featuring titles such as critically acclaimed Soldier Girl and Aileen: Life & Death of a Serial Killer (pictured).
Commenting on the deal, Caitlin Meek-O’Connor, director of programming and acquisitions, Little Dot Studios said: “We are thrilled to work with Abacus Media Rights to license a large package of content across our 30 channels. We're particularly excited about the outstanding documentaries for Real Stories, the Nick Broomfield back catalogue, the theatrical docs from Gravitas and the high-quality films from Quiver and look forward to continuing this growth of premium acquired content across our full channel portfolio.”
Jonathan Ford, managing director, Abacus Media Rights, added: “Little Dot Studios provides a great home for this factual content. We’re extremely pleased to be working together.”
The package will add over 100 hours to the Real Stories channel, Little Dot’s hub for documentaries and real-life stories which has recently surpassed 5 million subscribers. This includes BAFTA award winning Nick Broomfield’s full back catalogue featuring titles such as critically acclaimed Soldier Girl and Aileen: Life & Death of a Serial Killer (pictured).
Commenting on the deal, Caitlin Meek-O’Connor, director of programming and acquisitions, Little Dot Studios said: “We are thrilled to work with Abacus Media Rights to license a large package of content across our 30 channels. We're particularly excited about the outstanding documentaries for Real Stories, the Nick Broomfield back catalogue, the theatrical docs from Gravitas and the high-quality films from Quiver and look forward to continuing this growth of premium acquired content across our full channel portfolio.”
Jonathan Ford, managing director, Abacus Media Rights, added: “Little Dot Studios provides a great home for this factual content. We’re extremely pleased to be working together.”