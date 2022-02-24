In a move that the live productions producer believes will strengthen its strategic position as the worldwide leader in centralised, remote production, NEP has inked a multi-year enterprise agreement with Grass Valley.
For its part, the broadcast technology and services provider say the deal underscores its commitment to lead the digital transformation and be the partner of choice for its customers. By committing to predictable manufacturing and long-term purchasing, Grass Valley is confident that its enterprise pricing agreements create mutual benefits between the company, its partners and customers, offering technological, operational, and financial advantages.
The deal will also see the two companies combine their knowledge, insight and offerings to support modern providers and creators of premium live content and will allow the two companies' R&D teams to work closer to bring critical innovations to market.
Grass Valley and NEP have produced and delivered live coverage of the most significant live events for more than a decade, including coverage of Tokyo Games, Wimbledon and Superbowl. NEP already deploys a suite of both Grass Valley's software and hardware live production technology, including the no-compromise full raster 4K UHD/HD IP and SDI GV K-Frame XP video production switcher, the native IP LDX 150 camera platform and other IP technologies.
"NEP has always been at the cutting edge of technology and strengthening our partnership with Grass Valley is part of our commitment to continued innovation," said NEP Group chief operating officer Jeff Hughes. "We want to offer our customers the best choice when it comes to financial models, products and workflows, so they can deliver the rich live content experiences consumers demand today. Grass Valley and NEP Group have partnered on many premium live event productions in the past, and I look forward to many successful future collaborations."
Grass Valley chief revenue officer Jan Lange added, "Our enterprise pricing agreements are about selecting the best partners that support our mission to make the transition for media companies to future workflows – such as IP, cloud and software-defined – a reality. NEP Group has been behind world-class sporting events for decades, and we have worked with the company for many years. Our relationship with NEP has evolved from a vendor to a partner, and I am excited to continue this journey, offering superior commercial choices, technical excellence and industry insight to our customers and the greater media market."
