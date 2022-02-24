Just weeks after the sports-first live TV streaming platform released a preliminary financial update advising of a fourth quarter 2021 that would exceed previously issued guidance, fuboTV has indeed showed a landmark 2021.
For the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 December 2021, fuboTV delivered record annual revenue of $638 million total revenue in 2021, including a $1 million impact of the acquisition of French streaming service Molotov in November 2021. Excluding Molotov, fuboTV’s total annual revenue was $637 million, an increase of 144% compared with 2020.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, fuboTV also achieved record year-on-year (YoY) growth posting $231 million total revenue, including a $1 million impact of Molotov. Excluding Molotov total revenue was up 119% YoY. Of this there was $26.1 million advertising revenue, including $0.2 million impact of Molotov, up 98% YoY, excluding thw acquisition.
fuboTV also reported higher unit economics during the quarter and benefited from inherent operating leverage as its customer base scaled. Adjusted Contribution Margin (ACM) was positive 9.7% for full year 2021, an increase of 104 basis points (bps) YoY when compared with the company’s normalised full year 2020 ACM.
The company closed 2021 with 1.13 million total paid subscribers, up 106% from the prior year. 185,000 net subscribers were added in the fourth quarter. fuboTV customers streamed 404 million hours of content during the quarter, a 96% increase YoY.
“fuboTV delivered a record fourth quarter and full year across a number of our key financial and operational metrics,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV commenting on the annual and fourth quarter results. “Engagement continues to be strong as we add differentiated content to our offering and focus on innovating our product to meet consumer preferences and drive a premium experience. Our expansion into real-money wagering is underway with the launch of Fubo Sportsbook across two states with additional states expected to follow this year. This launch represents a differentiated and industry-first integration of streaming and a sports wagering product and we see ourselves in the very early innings of a massive opportunity.”
Adding detail to what it believes this opportunity could be, fuboTV also released revenue and subscriber guidance for 2022, forecasting North American first quarter 2022 revenue of $232 million-$237 million and full year 2022 revenue of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, which would break the billion-dollar mark for the first time.
