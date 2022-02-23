On the back of recent results showing the streaming platform enjoyed a surge in 2021 driven by original content, Roku has announced that multi-award-winning Australian drama series The Newsreader will debut in the US exclusively as a Roku Original on The Roku Channel.





Set in the 1986 and centered around the frantic world of broadcast news, 6 x 60’ series follows the unconventional relationship between an ambitious young TV reporter and the difficult star female news anchor as they cover extraordinary current events of the time. Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) is a diligent young reporter, desperate to become a newsreader. Helen Norville (Anna Torv) is a notoriously ‘difficult’ star newsreader determined to build credibility. Paired together over three months, Dale and Helen will cover an extraordinary chain of news events— from the shock of the Challenger explosion, to the hype of Halley’s Comet, to the complexities of the AIDS crisis. From messy beginnings, a deep bond is formed that will upend their lives and transform the very fabric of the nightly news bulletin.



The Newsreader is created and written by Michael Lucas (Offspring, Five Bedrooms). Produced by Lucas and three-time Emmy nominated producer Joanna Werner (Clickbait, Dance Academy), the series is directed by Emma Freeman (Stateless, Love Me). Executive produced by Werner and Stuart Menzies (The Cry), with ABC executive producers Sally Riley and Brett Sleigh. The Newsreader is produced by multi-award-winning Werner Film Productions, for the ABC in Australia, with major investment from Screen Australia and the ABC and financed with support from Film Victoria.



The Roku Channel acquired The Newsreader from international distributor. Entertainment One (eOne). Commenting on the acquisition and series, Colin Davis, head of scripted originals at Roku said: “Great content comes from all over the world, and we could not be more thrilled to bring The Newsreader to American audiences exclusively as a Roku Original. As we continue to expand our Roku Originals slate, it is exciting to bring this type of incredibly well-written, award-winning programming to millions of Roku Channel viewers for free.”



Added Lucas: “We were absolutely thrilled when we found out that The Newsreader would make its American debut on The Roku Channel and can’t wait for viewers to see the incredible performances of our ensemble, led by the phenomenal Anna Torv and Sam Reid as Helen and Dale. The Newsreader incorporates many iconic news stories that gripped the US in the 80s, but more than anything, we hope that the drama and emotion of the series resonates with American audiences."