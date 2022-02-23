As linear video usage tanks, the average US virtual pay-TV user is a video superfan according to analyst Omdia, showing that virtual pay-TV in the US has continued to have more users per subscription than traditional pay-TV, Netflix or Amazon.
Indeed, the analyst’s TV & Online Video Intelligence Service found that virtual pay-TV users activated 13.5 video services per month during 2021 compared with the average video household using any video service which clocked in at 7.4 services.
Overall in the US, traditional pay-TV subscriptions saw a 7% decline in 2021, ending the year with 69.7 million households (HH) with a traditional pay-TV subscription. Omdia predicts that of the 125.1 million TV HH in the US, 55.4 million will be left without a traditional linear experience. At the end of 2021, there were 13.6 million virtual pay-TV subscriptions in the US representing approximately 11% of TV households.
In April 2021, virtual pay-TV were found to have 3.7 users per subscription on average while traditional pay-TV had 2.3. Omdia speculated that the higher proportion of users to subscriptions may be multiple households sharing one singular virtual pay-TV subscription. It added that unlike pay-TV, some virtual pay-TV services offer multiple profiles per subscription, which it argued could encourage password sharing. Omdia suggested that splitting a virtual pay-TV subscription across two households would also bring down the high cost of virtual pay-TV that consumers have been reluctant to get locked into.
YouTube TV was the driver of services with user over-indexing. In April 2021, YouTube TV accounted for 26% of total virtual pay-TV subscriptions but 39% of total virtual pay-TV users. US virtual pay-TV accounted for 7% of subscription revenue but only 3% of total subscriptions. Although the US takes the single largest market share for virtual pay-TV globally, Western Europe is only slightly behind, with both regions taking around 30% global market share each in 2021.
Virtual pay-TV users also typically skewed younger than the average pay-TV and SVOD users, meaning they may be more tech-savvy and more likely to seek content post-cord-cutting. Even though current wisdom is that password sharing and subscription sharing are a bad trend for service growth, Omdia observed that it had proven to be quite the opposite for YouTube TV. As a service, it has the most users per subscription, but that growth has allowed it to become the number one service in the US.
Virtual multiprogramming video distributors (vMVPD) customers rated the user experience higher for virtual pay-TV than subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), advertisement-based video (AVOD) or traditional pay-TV. “Because virtual pay-TV services are internet-based and have no long-term contracts like traditional pay-TV, user interfaces and experiences are received well and can adapt to changing customer needs.
“Virtual users are more than twice as likely to use transactional video services (both retail and rental), with this growing to 3x as likely for premium video on demand (PVOD) and more than 5x for sport pay-per-view (PPV),” noted Omdia principal analyst Sarah Henschel. Virtual pay-TV users are also almost 3x as likely to have pirated video content. This over-indexing highlights that these consumers are content-hungry and are able to find the content they need—through paid means or otherwise.”
Even though virtual pay-TV users were found to highly engaged, Omdia found that price hikes continued to push consumers to fully cut the cord and just rely on SVOD or AVOD services. Average monthly pricing for a vMVPD service in the US in 2021 was $58.89 per month compared with $99.44 for traditional pay-TV and $8.75 for SVOD.
Overall in the US, traditional pay-TV subscriptions saw a 7% decline in 2021, ending the year with 69.7 million households (HH) with a traditional pay-TV subscription. Omdia predicts that of the 125.1 million TV HH in the US, 55.4 million will be left without a traditional linear experience. At the end of 2021, there were 13.6 million virtual pay-TV subscriptions in the US representing approximately 11% of TV households.
In April 2021, virtual pay-TV were found to have 3.7 users per subscription on average while traditional pay-TV had 2.3. Omdia speculated that the higher proportion of users to subscriptions may be multiple households sharing one singular virtual pay-TV subscription. It added that unlike pay-TV, some virtual pay-TV services offer multiple profiles per subscription, which it argued could encourage password sharing. Omdia suggested that splitting a virtual pay-TV subscription across two households would also bring down the high cost of virtual pay-TV that consumers have been reluctant to get locked into.
YouTube TV was the driver of services with user over-indexing. In April 2021, YouTube TV accounted for 26% of total virtual pay-TV subscriptions but 39% of total virtual pay-TV users. US virtual pay-TV accounted for 7% of subscription revenue but only 3% of total subscriptions. Although the US takes the single largest market share for virtual pay-TV globally, Western Europe is only slightly behind, with both regions taking around 30% global market share each in 2021.
Virtual pay-TV users also typically skewed younger than the average pay-TV and SVOD users, meaning they may be more tech-savvy and more likely to seek content post-cord-cutting. Even though current wisdom is that password sharing and subscription sharing are a bad trend for service growth, Omdia observed that it had proven to be quite the opposite for YouTube TV. As a service, it has the most users per subscription, but that growth has allowed it to become the number one service in the US.
Virtual multiprogramming video distributors (vMVPD) customers rated the user experience higher for virtual pay-TV than subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), advertisement-based video (AVOD) or traditional pay-TV. “Because virtual pay-TV services are internet-based and have no long-term contracts like traditional pay-TV, user interfaces and experiences are received well and can adapt to changing customer needs.
“Virtual users are more than twice as likely to use transactional video services (both retail and rental), with this growing to 3x as likely for premium video on demand (PVOD) and more than 5x for sport pay-per-view (PPV),” noted Omdia principal analyst Sarah Henschel. Virtual pay-TV users are also almost 3x as likely to have pirated video content. This over-indexing highlights that these consumers are content-hungry and are able to find the content they need—through paid means or otherwise.”
Even though virtual pay-TV users were found to highly engaged, Omdia found that price hikes continued to push consumers to fully cut the cord and just rely on SVOD or AVOD services. Average monthly pricing for a vMVPD service in the US in 2021 was $58.89 per month compared with $99.44 for traditional pay-TV and $8.75 for SVOD.