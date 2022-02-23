In a move that will see the local US broadcasting group be the nation’s largest minority-owned, woman-led broadcast company, TEGNA and an affiliate of Standard General have entered into a definitive agreement under which TEGNA will be acquired by the affiliate a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $8.6 billion.
TEGNA currently runs 64 television stations in 51 US markets and claims to be the largest owner of the top four network affiliates in the top 25 US markets among independent station groups. It also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest and has digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms including the Premion advertising service. The company has been a target for acquisition for a number of years and in 2019 received an offer reportedly worth $3 billion to sell itself to American private equity firm Apollo Global Management.
Following the close of the Standard General transaction, TEGNA stations in Austin (KVUE), Dallas (WFAA and KMPX) and Houston (KHOU and KTBU) are expected to be acquired by Cox Media Group. Also after closing, Premion is expected to operate as a standalone business majority owned by Cox Media Group and Standard General.
Commenting on the transaction, Soo Kim, founding partner of Standard General, said that TEGNA has a strong foundation and that there were exciting prospects for continued growth. “As long-term investors in the television broadcasting industry, we have a deep admiration for TEGNA and the stations it operates and, in particular, for TEGNA’s talented employees and their commitment to serving their communities,” he remarked.
Following the close of the transaction, Deb McDermott, who previously spearheaded the broadcast group at Media General and currently CEO will become TEGNA CEO and Kim will serve as chairman of a new board. McDermott has more than 20 years of experience leading broadcast groups, including previously serving as COO of Media General and as CEO and president of Young Broadcasting. In these roles, she has served as a key member of the leadership teams responsible for the successful acquisition, integration and operation of more than 90 stations.
Outlining the scope of the new role she said: “I am honoured to lead TEGNA’s team to create new opportunities and build on its heritage and successes achieved under [the leadership of current TEGNA CEO and president Dave Lougee]. TEGNA’s stations have earned excellent reputations as leading local content providers, and TEGNA’s digital and content assets are a key part of its future in an evolving media landscape. These achievements are a credit to the hard work of TEGNA’s dedicated employees, who are the Company’s most valuable asset. I’m very excited about what the future holds for TEGNA.”
Lougee added: “This transaction is the next step in TEGNA’s evolution and recognises the value of our portfolio of leading broadcast assets and innovative digital brands. TEGNA’s employees deserve tremendous credit for their commitment to serving our viewers with high-quality news and content that informs and supports our local communities. At all levels, we have been tireless in our efforts to ensure TEGNA effectively serves all of our stakeholders, and I am immensely proud of these efforts. Our hard work has built a company that is a leading and trusted local news and media content provider in the markets it serves and has fostered a culture of diversity and inclusiveness.”
Following the close of the Standard General transaction, TEGNA stations in Austin (KVUE), Dallas (WFAA and KMPX) and Houston (KHOU and KTBU) are expected to be acquired by Cox Media Group. Also after closing, Premion is expected to operate as a standalone business majority owned by Cox Media Group and Standard General.
Commenting on the transaction, Soo Kim, founding partner of Standard General, said that TEGNA has a strong foundation and that there were exciting prospects for continued growth. “As long-term investors in the television broadcasting industry, we have a deep admiration for TEGNA and the stations it operates and, in particular, for TEGNA’s talented employees and their commitment to serving their communities,” he remarked.
Following the close of the transaction, Deb McDermott, who previously spearheaded the broadcast group at Media General and currently CEO will become TEGNA CEO and Kim will serve as chairman of a new board. McDermott has more than 20 years of experience leading broadcast groups, including previously serving as COO of Media General and as CEO and president of Young Broadcasting. In these roles, she has served as a key member of the leadership teams responsible for the successful acquisition, integration and operation of more than 90 stations.
Outlining the scope of the new role she said: “I am honoured to lead TEGNA’s team to create new opportunities and build on its heritage and successes achieved under [the leadership of current TEGNA CEO and president Dave Lougee]. TEGNA’s stations have earned excellent reputations as leading local content providers, and TEGNA’s digital and content assets are a key part of its future in an evolving media landscape. These achievements are a credit to the hard work of TEGNA’s dedicated employees, who are the Company’s most valuable asset. I’m very excited about what the future holds for TEGNA.”
Lougee added: “This transaction is the next step in TEGNA’s evolution and recognises the value of our portfolio of leading broadcast assets and innovative digital brands. TEGNA’s employees deserve tremendous credit for their commitment to serving our viewers with high-quality news and content that informs and supports our local communities. At all levels, we have been tireless in our efforts to ensure TEGNA effectively serves all of our stakeholders, and I am immensely proud of these efforts. Our hard work has built a company that is a leading and trusted local news and media content provider in the markets it serves and has fostered a culture of diversity and inclusiveness.”