With competition in its subscription video-on-demand market getting cut-throat, Netflix is set to release more original TV content in 2022 than ever before, with 398 shows already expected to air on the platform throughout the year, says a research note from Ampere Analysis.
Moreover, the analyst emphasised that this figure only includes those shows either scheduled to premiere or those due to complete production and likely to premiere in 2022 and excludes any 2022 release shows yet to be commissioned or announced. With 259 of the 395 released original shows in 2021 announced and released by the platform that same year, Netflix is already set to beat its own impressive record.
The analyst noted that the key driver for the production surge was the need to keep hold of subscribers in the face of aggressive studio-backed competition – principally from Disney+, which studies say will have more subscribers than Netflix by 2028.
Already by the second week of February 2022 Netflix had released 55 TV shows and has a further 56 ready to be released with known premiere dates for later this year. Netflix has also revealed that a further 97 titles are due to release in 2022, with dates to be confirmed. The rest of 2022´s titles are within Netflix's extensive “in-production” slate. The streamer has a further 88 TV shows that have already finished production and are "Premiere ready", just waiting to release on the platform.
Netflix has an additional 102 shows that are still currently at the script or shooting stages which Ampere analysts expect to finish production in time to air this year. All these shows are already commissioned and in Netflix’s production pipeline.
"Netflix's planned releases for 2022 display an increasing level of diversity, with a greater level of international content and a broader spread of genres than ever before,” commented Richard Cooper, research director, Ampere Analysis. “This promise of more and better shows is exactly what the streaming giant needs to sate the voracious appetite for content of its 222 million global subscriber base and to minimise churn going forward."
