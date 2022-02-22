Premium kids’ content distributor Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Enterprises have jointly finalised deals with Disney+ and Italian broadcaster RAI for the hit tween live action series Find Me in Paris.
As part of an extensive worldwide multi-territory deal, the Disney+ direct-to-consumer service has acquired all three seasons of the hit series, whilst RAI also picked up Season Three following on from its successful run of the first two seasons.
Broadcast in over 80 territories and with three seasons to date since 2018, Find Me in Paris (78 x 26’) is a premium hit tween series that combines world-class ballet, modern dance, drama and comedy. It follows the story of Lena Grisky, a time-travelling ballet dancer from 1905 Russia trapped in modern day Paris, and the many dilemmas she faces finding her place between two worlds. Filled with world class ballet, modern dance, music, drama and comedy - all filmed on location in iconic places in Paris such as the National Garnier Opera House.
The series has also been a huge social media hit across all platforms, with the soundtracks alone registering 18 million streams across all music streaming platforms for 2020/2021 and the Find Me in Paris YouTube channel garnering 46.1 million views to date.
The series is produced by David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix, and Cecile Lauritano and co-produced with ZDF, ZDF Enterprises, Be-Films and the Opera National de Paris. Co-created and co-executive produced by Jill Girling and Lori Mather, with Leila Smith as Executive Producer, Find Me in Paris is directed by Matt Bloom along with Irish directing team Ronan and Robert Burke.
Commenting on the new deals, Federation Kids & Family head of sales, Monica Levy, said: “We are extremely proud to have closed these deals as Find Me in Paris continues to entice viewers everywhere! Families all over the world can identify with the appealing storylines regardless of nationality or gender and the unique elements of this original series makes it fun to watch. Find Me in Paris has become a perennial classic for broadcasters.”
Arne Lohmann, VP, ZDFE junior, ZDF Enterprises added: “Find Me in Paris with its fantastic mix of classical ballet, modern dance, magic and time travel is already a global phenomenon. The recently inked deals are again proof of it. We are proud to add new members to the ever-growing Find Me in Paris Family.”
