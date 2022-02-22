Looking to assist channels, streamers and producers alike, international factual content distributor and channel owner Quintus Studios has announced a brand new factual co-financing initiative designed to streamline the development and fundraising of factual series.





Quintus Studios owns and operates YouTube channel brands with a combined yearly reach of more than 200 million unique visitors including Free Documentary, FD Real, FD History, FD Nature, FD Paranormal and ENDEVR. It also owns and operates FAST channel Radical Docs which is available on platforms including



The Quintus Co-Pro Club is designed with both sides of the factual development and production process in mind, designed to deliver the ideal series for each international broadcasting partner. Following a virtual project screening week hosted on the Quintus Co-Pro Club screening platform, a co-operative of pre-selected streamers and broadcasters can join a ‘remote project table’ with a producer, where premium factual projects are fine-tuned through a five-step collaborative development process.



Projects from leading producers such as Middlechild, Phoenix Television, CIC Media, Cry Havoc and Maximus Film - covering genres like history, disaster, clip-shows, current affairs, tough world, blue light and engineering – will feature in the first screening period.



Quintus Studios managing director Gerrit Kemming (pictured) described the project as "Tinder for content financing". He added: "It seems that more often these days, great projects don't make it to production because they lose momentum in the extended process of content financing via multiple sources. The Quintus Co-Pro Club was developed to solve this by creating matches between groups of broadcasters or streamers and projects they like, bringing them together around one virtual table with the producer."