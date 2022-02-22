As it maintains its expansion across Scandinavia, Nordic pay-TV giant Allente has launched next-generation super-aggregated TV services on an Android TV STB, supporting direct-to-home (DTH) satellite, IPTV and OTT.
Owned 50/50 by Telenor Group and NENT and established in May 2020 by a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer, the Nordic TV operator provides TV and broadband services to over a million customers in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.
The service will have a phased rollout throughout the Nordic region in 2022, starting with Sweden based on a hybrid KAON BCM72180 PVR STBs (set-top box), enabled by KAON middleware, NAGRA Media CAS, Broadcom 72180 SoC and with 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) user experience (UX) technology.
Commenting the deployment, Jon Espen Nergård, Allente CTO, said, “We’re very excited to now offer our next-generation service to subscribers via satellite, IPTV and OTT streaming. We thank our amazing partners KAON and 3SS, and all our technology collaborators, in helping us provide our customers with a rich array of content, including their favourite apps, all wrapped in a world-class 3SS-enabled experience and delivered on KAON’s powerful STB.”
“In making its super-aggregated service available to consumers in so many ways, Allente is yet again demonstrating its abiding commitment to providing a superior entertainment experience to all subscribers, on satellite, OTT and IPTV,” added 3SS managing director Kai-Christian Borchers. “Allente is at the vanguard of technological innovation and customer focus, and we are extremely proud of our long and ongoing partnership.”
In 2021, 3SS and KAONMEDIA completed a hybrid STB integration for Allente making it as it one of the world’s first operators to complete Google Common Broadcast Stack integration on an Android TV Operator Tier . With KAON STB middleware fully integrated with the Android TV software stack, new pre-certified Android TV capabilities are enabled. These include Custom Over-The-Air Update, accelerating the introduction of new appealing features. PVR functionality will be rolled out later in 2022.
The new deployment also sees Allente build upon its first successful 3SS-enabled project, OnePlace, the satellite and OTT service which Canal Digital launched in February 2018.
