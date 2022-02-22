Aiming to spearhead the development of new business in both the domestic and international markets, and drive the award-winning indie’s non-scripted ambitions, Chalkboard TV has appointed Tom Popay to the role of creative director.





A self-shooting producer and creative director with a track record in managing creative teams, Popay has been responsible for devising entertainment, factual-entertainment and factual shows for number of broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Netflix. Popay returns to the award-winning independent producer from Belfast-based Stellify Media, where he served as head of development. During his tenure at Stellify, he worked on a string of hit shows, including Blind Date for Channel 5, Celebrity Snoop Dogs for Channel 4, Can’t Touch This for BBC One and Flinch for Netflix.



In his new role, Popay will report directly to managing director Mike Benson, with whom he worked earlier in his career during a previous stint as a development producer for Chalkboard. Commenting on his appointment, Popay said he was “over the moon” to be back at



“Over the last five years, the team behind Chalkboard has taken massive strides — setting up a new scripted business with its sister company Clapperboard Studios, winning awards at Edinburgh and pulled in a string of commissions from across the UK’s regions and broadcasters, culminating in a high-profile primetime quiz for



Benson added: “With this change in management structure, we’re heading into what promises to be another milestone year for Chalkboard in great shape. Welcoming Tom back into the family is a pleasure— he’s an exceptional talent and an inspiring creative leader.” A self-shooting producer and creative director with a track record in managing creative teams, Popay has been responsible for devising entertainment, factual-entertainment and factual shows for number of broadcasters, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Netflix. Popay returns to the award-winning independent producer from Belfast-based Stellify Media, where he served as head of development. During his tenure at Stellify, he worked on a string of hit shows, including Blind Date for Channel 5, Celebrity Snoop Dogs for Channel 4, Can’t Touch This for BBC One and Flinch for Netflix.In his new role, Popay will report directly to managing director Mike Benson, with whom he worked earlier in his career during a previous stint as a development producer for Chalkboard. Commenting on his appointment, Popay said he was “over the moon” to be back at Chalkboard “Over the last five years, the team behind Chalkboard has taken massive strides — setting up a new scripted business with its sister company Clapperboard Studios, winning awards at Edinburgh and pulled in a string of commissions from across the UK’s regions and broadcasters, culminating in a high-profile primetime quiz for Channel 4, ” he said. “I see my mission as helping to supercharge that pace by building on Chalkboard’s success in non-scripted. I can’t wait to get started.”Benson added: “With this change in management structure, we’re heading into what promises to be another milestone year for Chalkboard in great shape. Welcoming Tom back into the family is a pleasure— he’s an exceptional talent and an inspiring creative leader.”