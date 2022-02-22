A study from Digital TV Research is forecasting that driven by China and the US, the worldwide subscription video-on-demand industry will add 550 million customers globally between 2021 and 2027.
This, says the SVOD Forecasts Update report, would lead the market total to 1.75 billion, with China and the US collectively accounting for 48% of the total. The analysis found that China and the US had a similar number of gross subscriptions by end-2021 but due to government pressure, China’s growth is decelerating, with 374 million subscriptions by 2027. The US is set to continue to grow, with 456 million subscriptions expected by 2027.
Looking at individual SVOD companies, the report noted that three US-based platforms will control half the world’s SVOD subscriptions by 2027. Despite its maturity, Netflix will add 60 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 but is set to be overtaken by Disney+ in subscription terms by 2028.
In all, the Disney direct-to-consumer service is forecast to add 146 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 276 million. About 106 million of Disney+’ subscribers will be in the 13 Asian countries under the Hotstar brand in 2027.
The SVOD Forecasts Update report also found that the growing HBO Max service is likely to add 65 million subscribers by 2027to total 90 million. Paramount+, including SkyShowtime, is forecast to increase by 55 million subscribers to reach 88 million by 2027.
