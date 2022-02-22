Sister companies Final Pixel and Wee Beastie – respectively a creative studio specialising in end-to-end virtual production for film, TV and advertising and a concept driven creative agency specialising in branded entertainment - have appointed Monesha Madison Lever as a senior producer.
Hired to work on productions across both companies, Lever joins the production company group with over 15 years of experience producing a range of video content for companies such as HBO, National Geographic, Investigation Discovery, PBS, MotorTrend, TLC, Curiosity Stream, OWN, Disney+ and AMC.
Commenting on her new appointment, she said: “I am thrilled for this opportunity to join two spectacular companies led by individuals I have long admired and respected. I’m looking forward to joining the talented teams at Final Pixel and partnering with clients to make their dreams a reality in ways they never imagined possible thanks to virtual production technology.”
Final Pixel executive producer Monica Hinden added: “Monesha’s superpower is the ability to approach every new challenge with her signature calm and collected demeanour that builds relationships rooted in trust and collaboration. With her experience working both on the network side as well as the production side, she has the right perspective to speak to both client and vendor. Having collaborated with her in the past, I know her skillset will be invaluable to both Wee Beastie and Final Pixel as we continue to push the boundaries of creativity and production technology.”
