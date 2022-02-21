Leading Israeli communications group Cellcom has announced a pilot with content connectivity firm Novelsat to implement a full 5G network for delivering video content to multiple users.
The pilot will see Novlesat’s edge-based video delivery solution distribute real-time video content to the 5G base stations, aiming to provide rich, high-quality content services to a wide range of user device.
For its part, Cellcom will implement a full 5G network for delivering video content to multiple user devices. Video content of the CellcomTV service will be distributed in real time to 5G base stations by Novelsat's solution which at the cell site will perform video processing using edge-computing capabilities. It will also enable the streaming of video content at high quality and say the partner with the lowest latency to a wide range of user devices. The pilot will also aim to demonstrate the benefits of edge-based video delivery in terms of both video traffic efficiency and end-user experience quality (QoE).
"Video streaming is congesting mobile networks. With 5G, mobile service providers are aiming to introduce even more video content and services, delivering HD and Ultra HD quality, with no added latency, to any user device – from smartphones to TV sets,” commented Novelsat CEO Gary Drutin.
“The planned pilot with Cellcom will showcase and examine Novelsat’s pioneering end-to-end approach to resolving video delivery challenges by utilising ultra-efficient content distribution and serving video traffic from as close to users as possible. Setting the bar for video delivery efficiency and performance, Novelsat’s solution leads to reduced network costs and a superior quality of experience, paving the way for advanced video services over 5G networks.”
"5G, the fifth generation of mobile, is driving new and amazing products and services. Along with the deployment of our 5G network throughout the country, Cellcom is stimulating innovation in 5G and supports initiatives that bring greater and better experiences to our customers," added Cellcom VP of technology Yaniv Koriat.
