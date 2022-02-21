Claiming to be offering DRM solutions that give the operator “state-of-the-art” content protection for over-the top (OTT) streaming and IPTV delivery, Viaccess-Orca (VOO) has supplied technology to enable Slovakian operator Orange Slovensko to secure its Android TV offering.
Orange Slovensko operates a countrywide network covering 99% of the Slovakian population and the company sees introducing an Android TV offering enriches the television experience for our subscribers.
“It's imperative that the content we're delivering is well protected," said Martin Lednár, service platforms and products manager at Orange Slovensko. "VO's DRM solutions are embedded in our headend and at the STB level to ensure end-to-end protection. VO's DRM solutions have passed rigorous industry assessments, which gives us the confidence that our content is safe, even as piracy continues to evolve.”
In the deployment, security agents have been integrated with STBs running the Android TV operating system, connecting Orange Slovensko subscribers to premium live and on-demand content.
With its DRM solutions, VO assures that Orange Slovensko can ensure the highest content protection. VO's solutions support multiple DRM technologies, including Microsoft PlayReady, Apple FairPlay, Google Widevine and VO's own in-house DRM technology, streamlining content protection management.
