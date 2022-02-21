BBC Studios has inked a scripted format agreement with Italian production company Palomar for a local adaptation of hit legal drama The Split.
The Split originally broadcast in the UK on BBC One and co-produced with Sundance TV in the US. The fast-paced world of the divorce circuit provides the high-stakes backdrop to the story of three sisters, each navigating complex relationships at work and at home. In February 2021 a third and final series of The Split was confirmed. The second series, which averaged over six million and over 19 million streams, became the third most watched drama series on BBC iPlayer in 2020.
Originally produced by SISTER, the multi-award-winning makers of Chernobyl, in association with Little Chick, the 6 x 60’ Italian series, locally titled Studio Battaglia, will be produced by Palomar with Tempesta Film in collaboration with Rai Fiction. Abi Morgan’s original screenplay has been adapted by Lisa Nur Sultan and is directed by Simone Spada.
With production already completed, the Italian series is set to premiere in 2022. Commenting on the production, Marco Camilli head of content at Palomar said: “Working on one of the most successful series of another European country is always a complex and excellent challenge. And with a series written by Abi Morgan and aired by BBC, this is more than just a challenge, it is a huge responsibility. Thanks to the fantastic job of our talents and thanks to the precious collaboration with Rai Fiction which – like all of us at Palomar - has firmly believed in the project from the very beginning, we are more than confident that the Italian audience will love Studio Battaglia, its characters and its world”.
Added André Renaud, senior vice president - global format sales at BBC Studios: “The Split is a moving and compelling study of the universal themes of love, marriage and divorce – all of which audiences around the world will no doubt be able to relate. It’s a privilege for us that Palomar and Rai Fiction have chosenThe Split as their next project, and I eagerly look forward to how they, the key talent, and the creative teams will explore this series for Italian audiences next year.”
Italy will be the third market to license the format after it was announced earlier this year that Turkish production company MF Yapim, part of the Medyapim family, would adapt the series as Evlilik Hakkinda Her Sey for free-to-air channel FOX TV in the country. Korean broadcaster JTBC also licensed the format in 2020.
