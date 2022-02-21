Global hit format Alone, the A+E Networks self-shot survival competition series that has been a critical and ratings success for eight seasons on The HISTORY Channel in the US, has spread its reach to Australian broadcaster SBS.
Alone Australia will be the fourth international version of the format and will be produced by ITV Studios Australia. The format will see ten survivalists dropped into the Australian wilderness, where they’ll be challenged by the forces of nature and hunger, and perhaps the toughest challenge of all: isolation. With a life-changing cash prize up for grabs, anything could happen.
In addition to its long-running success in the US, Alone’s Danish iteration, Alene I Vildmarken, has enjoyed five successful seasons to date, with the latest premiering as number one in its time slot in 2021, and a sixth season premiering in 2022. Norway premiered its version of the format, Alene, in 2017, while the Swedish version, Ensam I Vildmarken, debuted on Discovery+ Sweden in 2021.
“The success of Alone across different languages, cultures, and territories is a testament to the global resonance of this powerful format,” remarked Glen Hansen, SVP of content sales Asia-Pacific at A+E Networks International. “Australia, with its beautiful, rugged and diverse geography, has a long history of incredibly unique and adept wilderness survival experts who will undoubtedly bring another level of authenticity, richness and colourful real-life drama to the screen, and we could not think of a better location to produce a local version of Alone. We could also not be more thrilled to see it come to fruition with our great partners at SBS.”
“SBS is thrilled to secure the exclusive rights to commission an Australian version of world-wide sensation Alone,” added SBS acting director of television and online content Chris Irvine. “We are the industry leaders in original documentaries that celebrate the diversity of Australia and our audience is insatiably curious about the world around them – people, culture and nature. The hit series is the most successful factual franchise in the history of SBS On Demand and we know Australians will be eager to see how ten of our own survivalists fight to survive the Australian wilderness in Alone Australia.”
