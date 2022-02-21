As part of a long-term agreement, German film channel TELE 5 is to continue to be part of the HD+ channel bouquet, extending its existing partnership with operator SES for long-term satellite capacity from the ASTRA 19.2 degrees East neighbourhood.
Discovery Deutschland-owned TELE 5 HD presents a wide range of fiction and sci-fi programmes to its viewers, airing films from around the world, cult classics and comedic in-house productions. The channel will continue to be available free-to-air in standard definition (SD) and in high definition (HD) on SES’s German media platform.
“We have a lot of plans for TELE 5 HD this year,” says Alberto Horta, channel manager of TELE 5 and VP commercial of Discovery Deutschland. "We continue to grow our library of content including our sci-fi offering like the beloved Star Trek series, but we also aim to gradually expand TELE 5 HD with other programmes such as documentaries. Together with SES and their ASTRA satellites, we have a strong partner who can offer us a reliable way to reach maximum audiences.”
“For many years, we have enjoyed a strong and trusting partnership with Discovery Deutschland. TELE 5 HD channel has been one of the HD pioneers 10 years ago and continues to entertain movie or series enthusiasts to this day. It is of utmost importance for us to continue brining those high-quality experiences to the dedicated viewers of this iconic channel,” added Christoph Mühleib, managing director of ASTRA Deutschland GmbH, part of SES.
