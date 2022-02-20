As it aims to provide a multi-genre portfolio and respond to increasing demand for its multi-genre content and formats across the Asia Pacific region independent distributor All3Media International has announced promotions and new appointments at its Singapore office.





Principally, Kit Yow (pictured), currently sales manager, has been promoted to vice president, sales, focusing on sales to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and pan- Asia. In this new role, she will continue to report to Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia Pacific. In addition, Alexander Euler, currently senior executive assistant, has been promoted to commercial executive for Australia and New Zealand. Euler will focus on secondary rights as well as working with Julie Dowding, SVP (Australia and New Zealand) on sales of new content and Sabrina Duguet on formats sales.



Also reporting to Duguet, Amanda Pe is joining the team as sales executive and will be responsible for finished programme and format sales in India, Mongolia and territories across South East Asia. She joins from Fremantle, where she worked as a sales Coordinator for three years. A second new hire sees Ellice Low appointed to the position of media coordinator.



“ Principally, Kit Yow (pictured), currently sales manager, has been promoted to vice president, sales, focusing on sales to China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and pan- Asia. In this new role, she will continue to report to Sabrina Duguet, EVP Asia Pacific. In addition, Alexander Euler, currently senior executive assistant, has been promoted to commercial executive for Australia and New Zealand. Euler will focus on secondary rights as well as working with Julie Dowding, SVP (Australia and New Zealand) on sales of new content and Sabrina Duguet on formats sales.Also reporting to Duguet, Amanda Pe is joining the team as sales executive and will be responsible for finished programme and format sales in India, Mongolia and territories across South East Asia. She joins from Fremantle, where she worked as a sales Coordinator for three years. A second new hire sees Ellice Low appointed to the position of media coordinator. 2021 saw our scripted formats going from strength to strengt h, our scripted tape sales increasing as we met demand from newly launched VOD platforms, and our high-quality entertainment slate attracting many new local adaptations,” said Duguet commenting on the hires. “Promoting Kit and Alexander recognises their fantastic contribution to this success and welcoming Amanda and Ellice to the team puts us in a great position to take our premium television content to even more new clients and new viewers throughout this vibrant market.”