Online video firm Roku has reported a fiscal 2021 in which it saw streaming platform revenues almost double year on year and add nearly nine million active accounts to reach a landmark for the company.
For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Roku reported total net revenue grew 55% year-on-year (YoY) to $2.765 billion with platform revenue soaring 80% YoY to $2.285 billion. However, player revenue dipped 6% compared with the end of 202 to $510,644 million. Gross profit for the year was up 74% YoY to $1.409 billion. Average revenue per user ARPU grew to $41.03 on a trailing 12-month basis, up 43% YoY.
It was a similar story for the fourth quarter where the company saw net revenue climb 33% to $865,329 million, comprising $703,582 million of platform revenue, up 49% on an annual basis, and $161,747 million player revenue, falling 9.5% yearly.
Looking at where growth came from, the study found that active accounts reached 60.1 million, a net increase of 8.9 million active accounts from Q4 2020 while streaming hours increased by 14.4 billion hours YoY to 73.2 billion. Roku says that the company is now the leading TV streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico in terms of hours streamed.
In addition, putting the subs growth revealed in the annual results into context, Roku said that its US active account base has now surpassed the US video subscribers of all of the cable companies combined. Globally, Roku users streamed a record 19.5 billion hours in Q4 and 73.2 billion hours in 2021, which was nearly double the hours streamed in 2019 before the pandemic.
It was a similar story for the fourth quarter where the company saw net revenue climb 33% to $865,329 million, comprising $703,582 million of platform revenue, up 49% on an annual basis, and $161,747 million player revenue, falling 9.5% yearly.
Looking at where growth came from, the study found that active accounts reached 60.1 million, a net increase of 8.9 million active accounts from Q4 2020 while streaming hours increased by 14.4 billion hours YoY to 73.2 billion. Roku says that the company is now the leading TV streaming platform in the US, Canada and Mexico in terms of hours streamed.
In addition, putting the subs growth revealed in the annual results into context, Roku said that its US active account base has now surpassed the US video subscribers of all of the cable companies combined. Globally, Roku users streamed a record 19.5 billion hours in Q4 and 73.2 billion hours in 2021, which was nearly double the hours streamed in 2019 before the pandemic.