Boosting its presence considerably in a key territory, entertainment, film, TV series and documentary producer Fremantle has inked a framework agreement with one of Europe’s largest and most prestigious production hubs, Cinecittà.
The five-year agreement is said to confirm Fremantle's strategic decision to make some of its top international productions in Italy. Amongst other aspects of the framework agreement is a continuous rental of six soundstages at the long-established Roman studios. In addition to studio rental, the agreement also includes long-term use of service premises, costume and prop facilities, digital post-production and 35mm and 16mm-development facilities. Overall, it will offer production teams an all-round, integrated service which is claimed to be efficient, inclusive and sustainable.
Similarly, the agreement with Fremantle is part of the broader industrial plan of Cinecittà. With its globally-renowned studios, Cinecittà is aiming to become a reference point for Italian and international audio-visual productions, reinforcing partnerships and fostering competitive growth of the Italian audio-visual market.
In Italy, Fremantle operates with Fremantle Italia in the entertainment and documentary market. It produces TV series and films through Wildside and The Apartment, the company recently behind The Hand of God, which has now received an Oscar nomination for the upcoming Academy Awards.
Commenting on the partnership, Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle group COO and European CEO said: “The talented Italian and international professionals working with Fremantle need somewhere to bring their ideas and projects to life. With all its history, the innovation and growth projects recently announced and, above all, the extraordinary professionalism of its workers, Cinecittà is the perfect place. We are delighted that this agreement will allow us to produce even more TV series, films and programmes in Italy than we already are at present, and to do so with that level of excellence which is vital for us."
"The agreement with Fremantle is exceptionally tactical for Cinecittà. It confirms our production hub’s potential for playing a key role in the new global audio-visual market,” added Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico. “It lays the groundwork for a well-structured partnership with a major international player which enjoys sound relations with the Italian production system. Global and local at the same time, just like Cinecittà."
Similarly, the agreement with Fremantle is part of the broader industrial plan of Cinecittà. With its globally-renowned studios, Cinecittà is aiming to become a reference point for Italian and international audio-visual productions, reinforcing partnerships and fostering competitive growth of the Italian audio-visual market.
In Italy, Fremantle operates with Fremantle Italia in the entertainment and documentary market. It produces TV series and films through Wildside and The Apartment, the company recently behind The Hand of God, which has now received an Oscar nomination for the upcoming Academy Awards.
Commenting on the partnership, Andrea Scrosati, Fremantle group COO and European CEO said: “The talented Italian and international professionals working with Fremantle need somewhere to bring their ideas and projects to life. With all its history, the innovation and growth projects recently announced and, above all, the extraordinary professionalism of its workers, Cinecittà is the perfect place. We are delighted that this agreement will allow us to produce even more TV series, films and programmes in Italy than we already are at present, and to do so with that level of excellence which is vital for us."
"The agreement with Fremantle is exceptionally tactical for Cinecittà. It confirms our production hub’s potential for playing a key role in the new global audio-visual market,” added Cinecittà CEO Nicola Maccanico. “It lays the groundwork for a well-structured partnership with a major international player which enjoys sound relations with the Italian production system. Global and local at the same time, just like Cinecittà."