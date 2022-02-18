Even though the prospects look good at a number of its key divisions, namely the UK and Belgium, Liberty Global has released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results showing a marked annual fall in revenues and customers.
For the quarter ended 31 December 2021, Liberty Global announced that revenue decreased 42.0% year -on-year (YoY) on a reported basis to $1.920.8 billion. From an earnings perspective, the company turned around a Q4 2020 loss of just over a billion dollars to a profit of $638.3 million, but EBITDA for Q4 fell 46.8% to $689.9 million.
For the full year revenues totalled $10.311 billion on a reported basis, a yearly fall of 10.7%. Earnings from continuing operations were $ 13.527 billion, however EBITDA sank by 15.7% to $3.963 billion.
Among the highlights for the company during the year and the fourth quarter was the performance of Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) which continued to grow its customer base. There was strong demand for premium connectivity and broadband speed continues, resulting in 129,000 mobile post-paid net adds and 60,000 broadband net adds in Q4, leading to the seventh consecutive quarter of growth in both Project Lightning areas and VMO2's existing BAU. The company generated revenues of $317.7 million in the fourth quarter and $1.01 billion for the year.
To extend Virgin Media O2's broadband reach, co-owners Liberty Global and Telefónica have initiated discussions with a number of potential financial partners regarding an opportunity to participate in a new network build joint venture. The focus of the entity will be on building a full-fibre network of up to 7 million premises in new greenfield areas by the end of 2027. Virgin Media O2 will commit to being an anchor tenant of this new network, and network will also be available to other ISPs on a wholesale basis. If realised, this will extend the company’s gigabit reach to around 23 million premises once completed.
Despite the falls, Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said the company was seeing we see more tailwinds than headwinds going forward. “Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrated continued commercial momentum across our FMC champions,” he commented. “Operationally, we delivered 306,000 aggregate broadband and post-paid mobile subscribers during Q4 and over 1.0 million for FY21 with our converged bundles leveraging our market-leading broadband speeds and increasing 5G coverage. As we look at the overall market in Europe, we see …huge demand for connectivity, improved pricing power, competition rationalising and an improved regulatory environment.”
For the full year revenues totalled $10.311 billion on a reported basis, a yearly fall of 10.7%. Earnings from continuing operations were $ 13.527 billion, however EBITDA sank by 15.7% to $3.963 billion.
Among the highlights for the company during the year and the fourth quarter was the performance of Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) which continued to grow its customer base. There was strong demand for premium connectivity and broadband speed continues, resulting in 129,000 mobile post-paid net adds and 60,000 broadband net adds in Q4, leading to the seventh consecutive quarter of growth in both Project Lightning areas and VMO2's existing BAU. The company generated revenues of $317.7 million in the fourth quarter and $1.01 billion for the year.
To extend Virgin Media O2's broadband reach, co-owners Liberty Global and Telefónica have initiated discussions with a number of potential financial partners regarding an opportunity to participate in a new network build joint venture. The focus of the entity will be on building a full-fibre network of up to 7 million premises in new greenfield areas by the end of 2027. Virgin Media O2 will commit to being an anchor tenant of this new network, and network will also be available to other ISPs on a wholesale basis. If realised, this will extend the company’s gigabit reach to around 23 million premises once completed.
Despite the falls, Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries said the company was seeing we see more tailwinds than headwinds going forward. “Our fourth quarter and full year results demonstrated continued commercial momentum across our FMC champions,” he commented. “Operationally, we delivered 306,000 aggregate broadband and post-paid mobile subscribers during Q4 and over 1.0 million for FY21 with our converged bundles leveraging our market-leading broadband speeds and increasing 5G coverage. As we look at the overall market in Europe, we see …huge demand for connectivity, improved pricing power, competition rationalising and an improved regulatory environment.”