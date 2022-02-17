Spearheading the Los Angeles-based independent studio’s efforts to expand its slate of impactful stories to international buyers in Europe and Asia, Entertainment One (eOne) has appointed Sharon Hughff to the role of creative director, scripted television, UK.





“We’re delighted that Sharon will lead our team in the UK,” added Mansfield. “With her strong talent relationships and passion for producing great drama, Sharon will be a fantastic addition to the eOne team, as we continue to build on our success in the international market.” Joining from Left Bank Pictures and to be based in London, Hughff will now oversee the scripted team and pipeline in the UK while and will report to Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted television.Hughff brings more than 20 years’ experience in UK scripted drama, including spending the last nine years as executive producer at Left Bank. During her tenure there, she was responsible for the development and delivery of The Halcyon (ITV), Strike Back (Sky and HBO), White Lines (Netflix), Three Pines (Amazon) and most recently, The Fear Index (Sky and Showtime). Previously, she served as executive producer at Shed Media, producing the long-running series Waterloo Road. Over the course of her career, she’s produced such hits as EastEnders, Holby City and The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.“I am thrilled to join the team at eOne as creative director of scripted television in the UK,” said Hughff commenting on her new role. “At eOne there is a genuine ambition and passion to make excellent content for the international market and I am looking forward to working with Pancho and his team to grow this business.”“We’re delighted that Sharon will lead our team in the UK,” added Mansfield. “With her strong talent relationships and passion for producing great drama, Sharon will be a fantastic addition to the eOne team, as we continue to build on our success in the international market.”