As the company expands its reach and client base around the world, fan-first experiences technology provider Deltatre has appointed Giancarlo Bernini as commercial vice president.
Bernini will be based in London and will report to Benjamin Causse, who will lead on commercial operations in EMEA. He will be responsible for engaging with clients across the media and telecommunications sector, ensuring they are equipped with solutions to suit their strategies and growth plans. He will be working with companies around the world, across mature and emerging markets.
Said to have a comprehensive understanding of sports and entertainment, marketing, sponsorship and the global rights market, Bernini has had a 20-year career across media and telecommunications, financial services and sport. He spent five years at WWE, serving as senior director, marketing and commercial operations. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Sony Mobile - where he was head of global sponsorships and partnerships - and VISA Europe.
“I hope to use my experience of working with renowned brands that utilise cutting-edge technology,” said Bernini, commenting on the role ahead. “It’s an exciting time to be joining Deltatre, with the company expanding its reach and client base around the world. It’s my ambition to develop strategies alongside our partners which benefit from our best-in-class video experience suite.”
Deltatre EMEA commercial lead Benjamin Causse added: “Hiring Giancarlo is a significant step for Deltatre. He has incredible experience and an encyclopaedic knowledge of our industry. We know that our clients across media and telecoms are not only focussed on their infrastructure but prioritizing building deeper customer relationships as user behaviour changes. Giancarlo is perfectly placed to assist those companies achieve that.”
Said to have a comprehensive understanding of sports and entertainment, marketing, sponsorship and the global rights market, Bernini has had a 20-year career across media and telecommunications, financial services and sport. He spent five years at WWE, serving as senior director, marketing and commercial operations. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at Sony Mobile - where he was head of global sponsorships and partnerships - and VISA Europe.
“I hope to use my experience of working with renowned brands that utilise cutting-edge technology,” said Bernini, commenting on the role ahead. “It’s an exciting time to be joining Deltatre, with the company expanding its reach and client base around the world. It’s my ambition to develop strategies alongside our partners which benefit from our best-in-class video experience suite.”
Deltatre EMEA commercial lead Benjamin Causse added: “Hiring Giancarlo is a significant step for Deltatre. He has incredible experience and an encyclopaedic knowledge of our industry. We know that our clients across media and telecoms are not only focussed on their infrastructure but prioritizing building deeper customer relationships as user behaviour changes. Giancarlo is perfectly placed to assist those companies achieve that.”