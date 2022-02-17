In what it says is building on the successful momentum gained following the service’s launch in 16 US cities, Amazon Web Services has revealed plans to launch new AWS Local Zones in 32 new metropolitan areas in 26 countries around the world.
AWS Local Zones place compute, storage, database, and other AWS services at the edge of the cloud near large population, industry, and information technology (IT) centres—enabling customers to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency closer to end users or on-premises data centres. AWS Local Zones allow customers to use core AWS services locally while connecting to the rest of their workloads running in AWS Regions with the same elasticity, pay-as-you-go model, application programming interfaces (APIs) and toolsets.
Over the next two years, new AWS Local Zones will launch in Amsterdam, Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogotá, Brisbane, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chennai, Copenhagen, Delhi, Hanoi, Helsinki, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Lima, Lisbon, Manila, Munich, Nairobi, Oslo, Perth, Prague, Querétaro, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna and Warsaw.
Whilst noting that the vast majority of its customers receive the necessary latency required to support their applications’ performance by running them in AWS Region, AWS added that for applications that require ultra-low latency – such as media and entertainment content creation and live video streaming - customers want AWS infrastructure closer to their end users to support a “seamless” experience.
Without such dedicated infrastructure, AWS noted that such use cases would otherwise require customers to procure, operate, and maintain IT infrastructure—and use a different set of APIs and tools for the on-premises and AWS environments—which could create unnecessary costs and operational complexity. AWS says that the new AWS Local Zones will give customers around the world the ability to offer hundreds of millions of end users single-digit millisecond performance for their applications.
“The edge of the cloud is expanding and is now becoming available virtually everywhere,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS. “Thousands of AWS customers using US-based AWS Local Zones are able to optimise low-latency applications designed specifically for their industries and the use cases of their customers. With the success of our first Local Zones in 16 US cities, we are expanding to more locations for our customers around the world who have asked for these same capabilities to push the edge of cloud services to new places.”
Subscription video-on-demand leader Netflix is one of the companies set to benefit from the move, as its business has 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries. With AWS Local Zones, Netflix has migrated a portion of its content creation process to AWS and says that it is excited about the expansion of AWS Local Zones globally, which brings cloud resources closer to creators.
“Netflix is poised to become one of the world’s most prolific producers of visual effects and original animated content. To meet that demand, we are hiring the best artistic talent from all over the world. These artists need specialised hardware and access to petabytes of images to create stunning visual effects and animations,” commented Stephen Kowalski, director of digital production infrastructure engineering at Netflix. “Historically, artists had specialised machines built for them at their desks; now, we are working to move their workstations to AWS to take advantage of the cloud. In order to provide a good working experience for our artists, they need low latency access to their virtual workstations. AWS Local Zones brings cloud resources closer to our artists and have been a game changer for these applications.”
For its part, FOX Corporation said that with AWS Local Zones in close proximity to its production hubs, shoots and the FOX lot, it was able to deliver cloud resources directly to artists allowing them to work without the limitations of traditional remote solutions. “It’s our mission to find and leverage technology which removes any friction or barrier from the creative process, allowing our storytellers to focus solely on the content, not the way it’s created,” explained Christian Kennel, vice president post and production technology at FOX Entertainment.
“Creative workflows like editorial, motion graphics, and finishing demand ultra-low latency, and AWS represents the best of breed solution that FOX has come to rely upon. Integrating AWS into the FOX workflow enables us to execute and deploy much faster, taking us closer to the goal of allowing artists to create from the field, the home, or the lot, with seamless access to every resource necessary to create the award-winning content for which FOX is known.
Over the next two years, new AWS Local Zones will launch in Amsterdam, Athens, Auckland, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Berlin, Bogotá, Brisbane, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Chennai, Copenhagen, Delhi, Hanoi, Helsinki, Johannesburg, Kolkata, Lima, Lisbon, Manila, Munich, Nairobi, Oslo, Perth, Prague, Querétaro, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, Toronto, Vancouver, Vienna and Warsaw.
Whilst noting that the vast majority of its customers receive the necessary latency required to support their applications’ performance by running them in AWS Region, AWS added that for applications that require ultra-low latency – such as media and entertainment content creation and live video streaming - customers want AWS infrastructure closer to their end users to support a “seamless” experience.
Without such dedicated infrastructure, AWS noted that such use cases would otherwise require customers to procure, operate, and maintain IT infrastructure—and use a different set of APIs and tools for the on-premises and AWS environments—which could create unnecessary costs and operational complexity. AWS says that the new AWS Local Zones will give customers around the world the ability to offer hundreds of millions of end users single-digit millisecond performance for their applications.
“The edge of the cloud is expanding and is now becoming available virtually everywhere,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of infrastructure services at AWS. “Thousands of AWS customers using US-based AWS Local Zones are able to optimise low-latency applications designed specifically for their industries and the use cases of their customers. With the success of our first Local Zones in 16 US cities, we are expanding to more locations for our customers around the world who have asked for these same capabilities to push the edge of cloud services to new places.”
Subscription video-on-demand leader Netflix is one of the companies set to benefit from the move, as its business has 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries. With AWS Local Zones, Netflix has migrated a portion of its content creation process to AWS and says that it is excited about the expansion of AWS Local Zones globally, which brings cloud resources closer to creators.
“Netflix is poised to become one of the world’s most prolific producers of visual effects and original animated content. To meet that demand, we are hiring the best artistic talent from all over the world. These artists need specialised hardware and access to petabytes of images to create stunning visual effects and animations,” commented Stephen Kowalski, director of digital production infrastructure engineering at Netflix. “Historically, artists had specialised machines built for them at their desks; now, we are working to move their workstations to AWS to take advantage of the cloud. In order to provide a good working experience for our artists, they need low latency access to their virtual workstations. AWS Local Zones brings cloud resources closer to our artists and have been a game changer for these applications.”
For its part, FOX Corporation said that with AWS Local Zones in close proximity to its production hubs, shoots and the FOX lot, it was able to deliver cloud resources directly to artists allowing them to work without the limitations of traditional remote solutions. “It’s our mission to find and leverage technology which removes any friction or barrier from the creative process, allowing our storytellers to focus solely on the content, not the way it’s created,” explained Christian Kennel, vice president post and production technology at FOX Entertainment.
“Creative workflows like editorial, motion graphics, and finishing demand ultra-low latency, and AWS represents the best of breed solution that FOX has come to rely upon. Integrating AWS into the FOX workflow enables us to execute and deploy much faster, taking us closer to the goal of allowing artists to create from the field, the home, or the lot, with seamless access to every resource necessary to create the award-winning content for which FOX is known.