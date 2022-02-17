With recent strong performance by ViacomCBS and Disney+ giving the industry impetus, the US subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) is set to defy received wisdom that it was at saturation point says a study from Digital TV Research.
The analyst’s North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report predicts that gross SVOD subscriptions for films, linear channels and TV episodes, excluding other platforms such as sports, in the US will climb from 354 million at end-2021 to 458 million in 2027.
In addition, it forecasts that about 86% of TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2027. The average SVOD household will pay for 4.37 SVOD platforms by 2027.
In terms of the individual platforms, the study notes that Netflix will maintain its grip on the arena with 69.1 million US subs but will add only 2 million between 2021 and 2027.
The North America OTT TV & Video Forecasts report at also notes that while it expects some deceleration for more established players, there is still plenty of growth to be had for the recently launched platforms. Disney+ is forecast for 12 million additions to total 51.3 million; Paramount+, adding 26 million to double its current total to 52.2 million; and HBO Max, up by 31 million to 51 million. Apple TV+ is at present set to total 14.7 million subs.
