Los Angeles-based production, distribution and post-production company, Electric Entertainment is to deliver its ElectricNOW linear FAST channel on all US Samsung smart TVs and select mobile devices.
The premium OTT app and FAST channel ElectricNOW features Electric Entertainment’s own produced content such as fan-favourite TV series Leverage, The Librarians and The Outpost, as well as acquired programming such as the feature films Blackway starring Anthony Hopkins and The Book of Love starring Jason Sudeikis and Maisie Williams.
In addition to the free streaming content, the ElectricNOW app also includes special bonus feature content, a programme guide, video-on-demand and pay-per-view components. The channel and app are home to Electric’s newly launched podcast network, Electric Surge, which includes such hit series as The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast, Inglorious Treksperts, The 4:30 Movie, Best Movies Never Made in a line-up that includes podcasts devoted to Star Wars, Dr Who and other sci-fi and entertainment industry-related topics.
Electric Entertainment has recently made similar distribution deals with VIZIO, Roku, LG, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and others and the partnership with Samsung gives Electric’s FAST channel further distribution and reach due to the increasingly large Samsung TV Plus audience in the US. In addition to representing rapid growth in the US, the deal is regarded by Electric Entertainment as making it “perfectly poised” for global distribution.
Commenting on the announcement, Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment said: “Our live linear channel will now be reaching the enormous Samsung TV Plus audience. This is extremely exciting for us and ElectricNOW, specifically since we will be able to expose new viewers to our fan favourites, such as Leverage, The Librarians, Almost Paradise and The Outpost. We are happy to report that the ElectricNOW app has millions of viewers since its inception and is rapidly growing on a consistent basis.”
In addition to the free streaming content, the ElectricNOW app also includes special bonus feature content, a programme guide, video-on-demand and pay-per-view components. The channel and app are home to Electric’s newly launched podcast network, Electric Surge, which includes such hit series as The Official Leverage: Redemption Aftershow: A Very Distinctive Podcast, Inglorious Treksperts, The 4:30 Movie, Best Movies Never Made in a line-up that includes podcasts devoted to Star Wars, Dr Who and other sci-fi and entertainment industry-related topics.
Electric Entertainment has recently made similar distribution deals with VIZIO, Roku, LG, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android and others and the partnership with Samsung gives Electric’s FAST channel further distribution and reach due to the increasingly large Samsung TV Plus audience in the US. In addition to representing rapid growth in the US, the deal is regarded by Electric Entertainment as making it “perfectly poised” for global distribution.
Commenting on the announcement, Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment said: “Our live linear channel will now be reaching the enormous Samsung TV Plus audience. This is extremely exciting for us and ElectricNOW, specifically since we will be able to expose new viewers to our fan favourites, such as Leverage, The Librarians, Almost Paradise and The Outpost. We are happy to report that the ElectricNOW app has millions of viewers since its inception and is rapidly growing on a consistent basis.”