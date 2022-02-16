After inking a number of recent distribution contracts, further deal momentum for ZDF Enterprises which has announced further sales of the first season of the coming-of-age-drama and post-apocalyptic disaster thriller Sløborn.
Season 1 of the (4 x 90’/8 x 45’) modern epic of the ZDFneoriginal series deals with the outbreak of a fatal virus that rampaged worldwide on the island Sløborn, and the inhabitants fight to survive the catastrophe. In season 2, which starts airing on ZDFneo on 21 February and will be available for distribution shortly, audiences will experience the world after its collapse. It was created in autumn 2019, before the Covid outbreak, ZDF emphasised.
Sløborn is produced by Syrreal Entertainment in co-production with ZDF, Tobis, Nordisk Film and ZDF Enterprises. The series is directed by Christian Alvart, who also wrote and directed the Netflix series Dogs Of Berlin and Adolfo J. Kolmerer.
The series has now been licensed by Walter Presents for the UK, following an earlier acquisition for its Australian service on Stan which charges Walter Presents with securing international drama for the fast-building Australian SVOD service. Prior to this, the series had already been licensed by Russian Report for Russia and CIS, TWA for Japan, Vubiquity for Israel and Turkcell for Turkey. Cinedigm acquired all North American rights for a premiere on the Screambox network, a subscription-based video-on-demand service and one of the leading streaming destinations for Horror Movies and TV Series in the US.
ZDF Enterprises handles worldwide sales and is also co-producer of both seasons.
