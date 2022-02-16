Video streaming expert 24i’s streaming platform is being used by leading Danish fibre broadband provider Waoo to bring its pay-TV service to a new generation of Android TV set top boxes, adding third party aggregated content and enhanced search functionality.
Waoo has used the 24i streaming platform since 2010 to offer its pay-TV service on managed set top boxes (STBs) and unmanaged devices including iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets, web browsers and Apple TV boxes. The same platform is now powering Waoo’s offering of live TV channels, network PVR, catch-up TV and a VOD rental store on a new custom Android TV launcher.
To solve the search and discovery challenges that come alongside a growing library of live and on-demand content, Waoo has also rolled out 24i’s Unified Search capabilities to all its devices. Users can now get integrated search results from across the Waoo platform, including catch-up TV, the EPG (TV Guide) and more than 12,000 TV and Movie titles available to rent in the “Waoo Bio” VOD store.
“Aggregation is the keyword. Using our existing 24i streaming platform to reach Android TV boxes with the Google Play Store means we can offer our customers a wider range of attractive content,” explained Martin Jürgensen, Waoo’s senior product development manager regarding the rollout.
“We are preloading the new TV boxes with apps from streaming services like Disney+, Discovery+, Viaplay and the national broadcaster DR. Users can also download apps for themselves like Spotify or games. This makes the box become a versatile media hub in the home. The new Universal Search function is already proving popular with our subscribers…It’s an easy way to discover content and it works across all devices including STBs, web and mobile phones.”
