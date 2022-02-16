International premium streaming service Starzplay has extended its offering for customers in the Nordics with the launch of a direct-to-consumer app, a dedicated channel on Apple TV and will now also be available through branded areas on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service.
After releasing an early selection of Starzplay content across all five Nordic territories on Viaplay in 2020, the full Starzplay service, including new movies, has been integrated into the Viaplay catalogue for all Viaplay subscribers at no additional cost. The extended roll-out available on all platforms includes international series from the Starzplay slate, such as Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and hotly anticipated forthcoming titles, including Gaslit starring Julia Roberts, The Girl from Plainville starring Elle Fanning and Becoming Elizabeth.
Starzplay is now available to customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland through its direct-to-consumer Starzplay app as well as Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, and smart TVs including Sony and TCL.
“Following our initial successful rollout in 2020, we are excited to expand our footprint in the Nordics, with local viewers now able to access our full offering both directly through the app and via our partners Apple and Viaplay,” said STARZ International president Superna Kalle.
“We’re looking forward to getting to know our Nordic audience even better to bring them premium, curated and thrilling programming through an expanded number of touchpoints – unlocking the best of global content.”
