Veteran French film executive Stephane Celerier, , is joining forces with founders of PGS Entertainment Philippe and Guillaume Soutter to create new production company Gemma Pictures.
Celerier’s formerly ran Mars Film and will now be working with the family-owned business that specialises in financing and licensing worldwide youth entertainment. Gemma Pictures will look forward to working a wide range of partners, from theatrical distributors to streamers and TV companies.
The new Paris-based company will look to produce French and English-speaking films, TV series and TV movies, and is already developing a slate of ten projects with French and international talents. PGS Entertainment will fully finance the development of Gemma Pictures' roster over the next three years and will handle back office, while giving Celerier the full reins of the company.
"After distributing so many wonderful films, I started having this strong desire to dedicate myself to producing movies that I love watching and we seldom make in France; films that are filled with emotions, feel-good and fresh, inspirational fairy tales about ordinary people like the Working Title movies I handled [such as] Bridget Jones's Diary, Love Actually and Billy Elliot," Celerier said. "I saw with the four movies that I produced that there is a large audience for these types of movies even if they are made outside of the US.”
The Soutter brothers added: “Stephane is a visionary producer with an unparalleled track record amongst his peers and audience. We are complementary because we have a different expertise, and at the same time we share the same independent spirit and international ambition.”
