In the first act of a strategic partnership designed to bring premium entertainment to global audiences, Asian entertainment company CJ ENM has announced a deal with ViacomCBS to co-finance original series Yonder for its TVING streaming service.
Set in 2032, Yonder is a story about a man who receives a message from his deceased wife inviting him to the unknown space called Yonder, designed for the dead to be able to live on by uploading memories of their lifetime from their brain. The drama/science-fiction series raises questions about life and death and what it means to have eternal happiness as humanity comes face to face with a world created by advancements in science technology.
Produced by Doodoong Pictures and CJ ENM, Yonder is directed by Lee Joon-ik, known for directing widely acclaimed films like The King and The Clown, The Throne and DONGJU; The Portrait of A Poet. Yonder marks the filmmaker’s first series and OTT release.
Under the strategic investment, Yonder will be released this year on TVING in Korea and on Paramount+ in Latin America, Canada, and Australia, where the service is currently available, as well as in France, the UK, and the GSA countries - Germany, Switzerland and Austria - where the service will launch in 2022.
As it was making the announcement, CJ ENM confirmed that more original content from TVING will be made available for global audiences. In addition to TVING’s strategy to deliver its originals through its global strategic partners, TVING announced its plan to expand its footprint in the global OTT market starting with Japan and Taiwan this year. TVING also seeks to diversify its content genres stretching from scripted and unscripted originals to live sports broadcasting to bring all things for every fandom.
As part of the partnership, ViacomCBS plans to participate in the investment of seven TVING originals and using both companies’ global reach, production capabilities and hit-IP making pedigree, CJ ENM and ViacomCBS say they will aim to create synergy across their streaming services and production studios for global audiences.
