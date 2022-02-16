Even as it stresses its future is most definitely with new direct-to-consumer offerings, with which it has sealed major partnerships and expansions, ViacomCBS has rounded off a strong fiscal year with the news it is to operate under the renowned Paramount brand.
For the three-month period ended 31 December 2021, ViacomCBS reported that total company revenue increased 16% Year-on-Year in Q4 to total $8 billion, Reflecting Growth Across All Revenue Types, with annual revenues amounting to $28.586 billion, up 13% compared with a year previously. Advertising revenue in the fourth grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting improved pricing, partially offset by lower political advertising and lower linear impressions while affiliate revenue increased 2% year-over-year, reflecting higher reverse compensation, subscriber growth from the company’s streaming subscription services.
Yet it was with streaming that the clear momentum was. Q4 global streaming revenue grew 48% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, driven by strength in subscription, and on an annual basis total revenues were $4.193 billion, soaring 64%. Streaming advertising revenue grew 26% year-on-year, driven by growth in advertising on Pluto TV and Paramount+.
Global streaming subscribers rose to more than 56 million, adding a record breaking 9.4 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, with subscriber additions in the quarter were overwhelmingly led by Paramount+, with 7.3 million additions, bringing Paramount+ total subscribers to 32.8 million in the quarter. In the US, Paramount+ saw record subscriber sign-ups and engagement from a variety of content, including Clifford The Big Red Dog, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, South Park: Post Covid, live events and the NFL.
Pluto TV revenue grew 45% year-over-year to $362 million as an addition of 10 million total monthly active users grew its reach to over 64 million customers. During the quarter, Pluto TV launched in Italy, and announced a strategic partnership with Nordic Entertainment Group to bring Pluto TV to Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in 2022.
Streaming is the springboard for 2022 and the year will see the introduction of SkyShowtime, the new streaming joint venture with ViacomCBS and Comcast, in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes. The company is now targeting over 100 million direct-to-consumer subscribers and $9 billion of DTC revenue by 2024.
Yet effectively immediately, ViacomCBS is bringing together its portfolio of premium entertainment properties under the new parent company name of Paramount Global.
"Paramount's iconic peak represents a rich history for our company as pioneers in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Today, as we embrace the Paramount name, we are pioneers of an exciting new future," said the company’s president and chief executive officer Bob Bakish as he announced the fourth quarter results.
"We see a huge global opportunity in streaming, a much larger potential market than can be captured by linear TV and film alone. We're excited about our ability to not just compete, but thrive, creating significant value for both consumers and shareholders… we're broader in four key areas: our diverse content, streaming model, mix of platforms and global reach. As we look forward, the size of the opportunity we see is matched only by our ambition to seize it."
One of the first fruits of this ambition is a long-term strategic partnership with CANAL+ Group to bring subscribers renowned ViacomCBS content. The deal includes distribution of Paramount+ as the service expands to France this year with the streaming service acting as be the home of SHOWTIME in France. It will feature Paramount Pictures' blockbuster films, new Paramount+ originals, Nickelodeon, MTV and CBS Studios' top-rated shows.
