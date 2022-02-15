Just as it revealed that it is to embark upon a major rebrand, ZDF Enterprises has expanded its business through a partnership with Parsonage Productions to develop The Bronte Girls and a commitment to distribute premium series Between Two Worlds.
The Bronte Girls is a fictional account of the last summer Reverend Bronte’s three daughters spent together as teenagers. In 1835 in the village of Haworth, England, Reverend Bronte’s three daughters, Charlotte (19), Emily (17) and 15 year-old Anne spent their last summer together as teenagers. Not much is known about that time but it’s assumed, this being the Victorian era, that they were well-behaved sisters and did little of note. But was that true, was it all about decorum and propriety for these three females who, 13 years later, changed what strait-laced society thought was possible of women. The Bronte Girls imagines everything we’ll never know about that summer for Charlotte, Emily and Anne whose novels were rebellious, passionate and controversial.
The drama, with the initial series set to be a six-parter, is based on the play of the same name by playwright Caroline Kelly Franklin who has adapted the story for TV together with director Darcia Martin. The executive producers, Harvey Myman, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto and Patrick Irwin, first worked together on Miss Scarlet & The Duke. ZDF Enterprises will hold international distribution rights.
“Generations have been fascinated by the Brontes so when the producers presented us with this project about one of the literary world’s most famous families, it immediately grabbed my interest,” said Yi Qiao, director ZDFE.drama, who brokered the deal for ZDF Enterprises. “The Bronte Girls is an exciting production that has all the right ingredients to entertain international audiences.”
Set in the 1950s in a small southwestern German town with a large-scale US military presence, Between Two Worlds is a story of friendship between two young women during a time of upheaval. Two young women strive to create lives for themselves during a time of great change caused by the presence of the US Army, putting themselves and their friendship to the test. Both, in their own way, seize the opportunities of social and cultural change. But while Marie, who comes from a conservative farmer’s family, slowly develops into a modern, enlightened woman, the extroverted Erika seems unable to fully adapt to the changing times.
The drama is available in 3 × 90′ or 6 × 45′ and was produced by FFP New Media GmbH in co-production with ARD, SWR, Degeto, NDR, WDR. Simone Höller and Michael Smeaton are executive producers. The series achieved a market share of 14.5% (4.4 million viewers) when it was broadcast on 1 December 2021 on German pubcaster Das Erste.
Commenting on the distribution, Sebastian Krekeler, director ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises, said: “The clash of different cultures and the defense of a free society is more topical than ever. Racism and anti-Semitism, emancipation and civil rights, tradition versus new beginnings - many of the conflicts that were fought back then are far from over today. Between Two Worlds is entertaining and at the same time provokes thought about issues that still concern us today.”
The drama, with the initial series set to be a six-parter, is based on the play of the same name by playwright Caroline Kelly Franklin who has adapted the story for TV together with director Darcia Martin. The executive producers, Harvey Myman, Patty Lenahan Ishimoto and Patrick Irwin, first worked together on Miss Scarlet & The Duke. ZDF Enterprises will hold international distribution rights.
“Generations have been fascinated by the Brontes so when the producers presented us with this project about one of the literary world’s most famous families, it immediately grabbed my interest,” said Yi Qiao, director ZDFE.drama, who brokered the deal for ZDF Enterprises. “The Bronte Girls is an exciting production that has all the right ingredients to entertain international audiences.”
Set in the 1950s in a small southwestern German town with a large-scale US military presence, Between Two Worlds is a story of friendship between two young women during a time of upheaval. Two young women strive to create lives for themselves during a time of great change caused by the presence of the US Army, putting themselves and their friendship to the test. Both, in their own way, seize the opportunities of social and cultural change. But while Marie, who comes from a conservative farmer’s family, slowly develops into a modern, enlightened woman, the extroverted Erika seems unable to fully adapt to the changing times.
The drama is available in 3 × 90′ or 6 × 45′ and was produced by FFP New Media GmbH in co-production with ARD, SWR, Degeto, NDR, WDR. Simone Höller and Michael Smeaton are executive producers. The series achieved a market share of 14.5% (4.4 million viewers) when it was broadcast on 1 December 2021 on German pubcaster Das Erste.
Commenting on the distribution, Sebastian Krekeler, director ZDFE.drama, ZDF Enterprises, said: “The clash of different cultures and the defense of a free society is more topical than ever. Racism and anti-Semitism, emancipation and civil rights, tradition versus new beginnings - many of the conflicts that were fought back then are far from over today. Between Two Worlds is entertaining and at the same time provokes thought about issues that still concern us today.”