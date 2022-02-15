Aiming to increase the attention and effectiveness of video ads, Sharethrough has launched what it says is a first of its kind tool that automatically enhances connected TV performance reporting and increases consumer attention by up to 12%.
In making the launch of CTV Dynamic QR Codes, the independent omnichannel ad exchange provider says holding viewers' attention has traditionally been a hurdle when it comes to CTV ad viewership. It says its research has shown as many as 76% of consumers do not pay active attention to TV ads while 79% of people have their phone or other device in their hands during commercial breaks.
CTV Dynamic QR Codes is designed to provide advertisers with the ability to maintain audience attention during the commercial break. With the tool, QR codes are automatically inserted into all CTV ads on the Sharethrough Exchange, equipping marketers with the potential to improve attention by 12%. With this technology, Sharethrough assures that advertisers can access performance reporting not previously available, including scan rates that show directional indication of the engagement and attention to the brand's offering.
"Through our research we were able to confirm a majority of TV viewers turn to their phone during commercial breaks," explained Sharethrough CPO, Curt Larson "Respondents expressed their receptiveness to QR codes which lead to the development of CTV Dynamic QR Codes. Tapping into the use of that second screen can provide advertisers with the opportunity to keep viewers' attention and resonate with them, resulting in greater ROI and more successful advertisements."
There is no additional cost for ad buyers who use CTV Dynamic QR Codes, which can be automatically added to CTV creatives that target the Sharethrough Exchange in all major DSPs. Advertisers can customise dynamic elements of the QR Code such as background colour, logo in QR code and call-to-action.
