UK based factual and scripted distributor Hat Trick International (HTI), the has announced the first sales for ITV’s D.I. Ray, the latest thriller to come out of Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television stable.
Ahead of its imminent debut on the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, the 4 x 60’ mins crime drama, has been picked up by SBS Australia, VRT Belgium and NPO Netherlands.
Created and written by former Line of Duty actress Maya Sondhi, the drama centres on Rachita Ray, a police officer based in the UK’s second city of Birmingham who takes on a case that forces her to confront a lifelong personal conflict between her British identity and her South Asian heritage.
On her first day in her dream job as a homicide investigator, British-Asian policewoman D.I. Rachita Ray is assigned to a Culturally Specific Homicide — the suspected honour killing of a young Muslim man. With a sinking heart, Rachita suspects she’s a ‘token appointment’, chosen for her ethnicity rather than her ability. But never one to back down from a challenge, she throws herself into the investigation, determined not only to find the killer but to call out the obvious prejudice of her colleagues. It proves to be no easy task.
Parminder Nagra (ER; Intergalactic; Bend it Like Beckham) has been cast in the title role. Starring alongside Nagra are Gemma Whelan (Games of Thrones; Upstart Cow; Gentleman Jack) and Jamie Bamber (Marcella; The Smoke; Law & Order UK).
D.I. Ray is produced by HTM Television, the production company co-owned by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty; Bodyguard) and Hat Trick Productions. Mercurio will executive produce the series with Jimmy Mulville (Trigger Point; Bloodlands) and Madonna Baptiste (The Stranger; Black Mirror; Stephen).
Commenting on the new deals, Sarah Tong, director of sales at Hat Trick International, said: “Maya Sondhi has said that D.I. Ray is a deeply personal project and that much of the story mirrors her own experience of growing up as a British-Asian woman in the Midlands. But while the drama asks difficult questions about racism and ethnic identity, it’s first and foremost a gripping story. Maya’s brilliant writing and Jed Mercurio’s talent for creating ratings smashes have come together in a fresh and original drama that will have relevance for audiences far beyond Birmingham.”
Mercurio added: “HTM Television is committed to bringing diverse new voices into television writing and we couldn't be prouder of supporting Maya Sondhi's vision. Maya's series is a compelling police thriller that also delivers a thought-provoking dramatic exploration of D.I. Rachita Ray's personal identity conflict. Parminder Nagra gives a mesmerising performance in the title role.”
