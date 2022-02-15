More than 650 hours of unscripted content have been placed by Beyond Rights with broadcasters and platforms on linear TV, AVOD platforms an FAST channels in the US and Canada.
In the US, Smithsonian Channel has acquired documentary series Elizabeth (8 x 60’). Screening in time for platinum jubilee year, it tells of Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade rule and uses archive, as well as interviews with prime ministers, royal household members and close friends to build a personal picture of the world’s longest serving monarch.
The Weather Channel has extended its long-running relationship with Beyond Rights by acquiring further reality titles featuring dangerous and difficult jobs often affected by the weather. These are: Lords of the Sea (13 x 60’), season 10 of Highway Thru Hell (18 x 60’) and season six of Heavy Rescue (13 x 60’), as well as renewals for earlier seasons of the latter two, which total 67 hours.
Blue Ant Media has taken World’s Scariest Hauntings (10 x 60) for its new Haunt TV FAST channels in Canada and the US and has raided Beyond Rights’ crime catalogue for packages for its Canadian and US Crimetime FAST channels. Totalling nearly 200 hours and just over 100 hours respectively for each territory, the packages feature a range of true crime titles including Confessions of a Serial Killer (18 x 60’- pictured ), Encounters with Evil (10 x 60’), Murder, Lies and Alibis (5 x 60’) and The Real Narcos (3 x 60’).
Separate deals have been negotiated with Blue Ant Media for seasons of popular engineering titles Massive Engineering Mistakes (10 hours) and Abandoned Engineering (42 hours) for its Cottage Life channel, and lifestyle titles All for One with Debbie Travis (6 x 30’), Building La Dolce Vita (10 x 60’), Moving the McGillivrays (7 x 60’), Love It Or List It: Brilliant Builds (12 x 60’), Love It Or List It UK (series 1-5, 42 x 60’) and Love It Or List It Australia (series 1-4, 43 x 60’).
EarthxTV, the environmentally focused streaming service distributed in the US via major gateways such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV, has acquired Aussie Snake Wranglers (16 x 30’) plus two factual entertainment series with a focus on recycling/upcycling and re-use; Saved and Remade (15 x 60’) and season four of Money for Nothing (30 x 60’). BYU in the US has picked up season three of Gym Stars (20 x 30’), a youth-skewing reality series that goes behind the scenes, following the ups and downs of life for some of the UK’s most promising gymnasts.
“While it’s always satisfying to place standout titles and volume packages with broadcasters, these new deals speak to our ability to both maintain long-running relationships with established broadcasters in key territories and to seek out exciting new opportunities for our content – and, by extension, for our producer partners – in the rapidly changing TV landscape,” said Sherry Fynbo, Beyond Rights’ EVP sales for North America, commenting on the deals for which she was responsible for negotiations.
“The deals also demonstrate the breadth and depth of our factual catalogue, from high-end modern history titles on iconic subjects and long-running reality and engineering series, to popular lifestyle and a rich seam of in-demand true crime content.”
