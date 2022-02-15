A study from data and analytics company GlobalData is warning that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) Netflix needs to turn to ‘emerging’ markets such as India if it wants to stop its falling new subscriber numbers and what it called “plummeting” share price.
The analyst said that fundamentally Netflix will need to refine its emerging economy strategy, which it says has been “seriously lacking.” Moreover, GlobalData noted that while Netflix is expected to spend as much as $18 billion on content in 2022, but it will likely fail to attract new subscribers unless the company recognises that many of its markets are reaching ‘peak Netflix’.
By contrast, GlobalData highlights that India holds a lot of promise for Netflix, with SVOD penetration in the country expected to increase from 24% in 2021 to 42% in 2026, and streaming subscriptions forecast to reach 191 million by 2026.
The analyst believes that the reasons that Netflix has struggled to unlock the potential of the Indian SVOD market are twofold: lack of regionalised content and high prices, in particular an initial lack of affordability that cost the company its market position despite having already slashed prices to accommodate to lower disposable incomes in India. It added that while Netflix has been slow to act in India, its competitors have moved early and secured their positions, noting that a third of Disney+ subscribers – customers of the Disney+ Hotstar service - emanate from the country. It calculates that Netflix currently trails well behind competitors in the country, holding just 4% market share while Disney+ holds 68%. However, as shown in its latest results, ARPU levels for the Disney+ Hotstar are a fraction of those for Disney+ in Europe and the US.
“Netflix’s results may have come at a surprise to some, as the platform’s content has been strong,” remarked GlobalData associate analyst Francesca Gregory. “However, being a big spender won’t necessarily grow subscriber numbers in the company’s traditional markets. The US and European markets are completely saturated, with customers having a growing number of competitors to choose from. Therefore, streaming companies’ mantra of ‘content is king’ is no longer guaranteeing ideal subscriptions growth. India holds one of the greatest opportunities for growth.”
Going forward, GlobalData advised that Netflix will need to work hard to address these problems going forward. One solution it offered was regionalised content initiatives. “In the past, the company has been criticised for confusing its cultural references in its original shows. Further blunders like this will stifle any hope of Netflix reversing its weak position in India,” Gregory added.
By contrast, GlobalData highlights that India holds a lot of promise for Netflix, with SVOD penetration in the country expected to increase from 24% in 2021 to 42% in 2026, and streaming subscriptions forecast to reach 191 million by 2026.
The analyst believes that the reasons that Netflix has struggled to unlock the potential of the Indian SVOD market are twofold: lack of regionalised content and high prices, in particular an initial lack of affordability that cost the company its market position despite having already slashed prices to accommodate to lower disposable incomes in India. It added that while Netflix has been slow to act in India, its competitors have moved early and secured their positions, noting that a third of Disney+ subscribers – customers of the Disney+ Hotstar service - emanate from the country. It calculates that Netflix currently trails well behind competitors in the country, holding just 4% market share while Disney+ holds 68%. However, as shown in its latest results, ARPU levels for the Disney+ Hotstar are a fraction of those for Disney+ in Europe and the US.
“Netflix’s results may have come at a surprise to some, as the platform’s content has been strong,” remarked GlobalData associate analyst Francesca Gregory. “However, being a big spender won’t necessarily grow subscriber numbers in the company’s traditional markets. The US and European markets are completely saturated, with customers having a growing number of competitors to choose from. Therefore, streaming companies’ mantra of ‘content is king’ is no longer guaranteeing ideal subscriptions growth. India holds one of the greatest opportunities for growth.”
Going forward, GlobalData advised that Netflix will need to work hard to address these problems going forward. One solution it offered was regionalised content initiatives. “In the past, the company has been criticised for confusing its cultural references in its original shows. Further blunders like this will stifle any hope of Netflix reversing its weak position in India,” Gregory added.