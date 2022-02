also revealed that streaming quality was somewhat mixed during the game. Conviva noted that bright spots were video start time, at a nominal 3.9 seconds, and buffering at just 0.22%. But video start failures were quite high at almost 6% and picture quality languished at 6.63 Mbps. were video start time, at a nominal 3.9 seconds, and buffering at just .22%. But video start failures were quite high at almost 6% and average picture streaming quality was just 6.63 Mbps.

The game itself generated huge excitement until the end with the Los Angeles Rams edging out the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.As would be expected, most viewers watched the big game on a television, as 78.4% of viewing was on the big screen, which includes connected TV devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Of that subset, connected TVs came out on top with 38.4% followed closely by smart TVs at 33.5%, and gaming consoles at 6.5%. Mobile phones took 13.9% of viewing time, desktops had 5.4% share, and tablets came up last with 2%. Roku , Samsung TV and Amazon Fire TV accounted for 68.5% of big screen viewing share. The next most-popular big screen was Apple TV at just 6.6% followed by Linux STB, Xbox and LG TV all around 4%. Vizio TV, Android TV, and PlayStation all took about 3% share and Chromecast only 1.3%. Streaming viewers tuned in for 132 minutes per unique device during the 2022 Super Bowl, 23 minutes more than in 2021.Social media engagements increased on a yearly basis with Instagram taking the lion’s share for the fourth year in a row and Twitter growing fast.But from a TV perspective it was the halftime show featuring legends of US rap and R&B – including Eminem, Snoop Dog and 50 Cent - that saw a massive spike in viewing compared with previous years. The Conviva research found average minute audience during halftime was13.4% higher than the average during game time with the peak in viewership for the event coming at the end of the halftime show.However, Conviva’s 2022 Super Bowl Report