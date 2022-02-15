The Super Bowl on 13 February saw a number of sporting first on the field of play and also on screen as, according to data from Conviva, a number of landmarks were made, especially with streaming.
The game itself generated huge excitement until the end with the Los Angeles Rams edging out the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
As would be expected, most viewers watched the big game on a television, as 78.4% of viewing was on the big screen, which includes connected TV devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Of that subset, connected TVs came out on top with 38.4% followed closely by smart TVs at 33.5%, and gaming consoles at 6.5%. Mobile phones took 13.9% of viewing time, desktops had 5.4% share, and tablets came up last with 2%.
Roku, Samsung TV and Amazon Fire TV accounted for 68.5% of big screen viewing share. The next most-popular big screen was Apple TV at just 6.6% followed by Linux STB, Xbox and LG TV all around 4%. Vizio TV, Android TV, and PlayStation all took about 3% share and Chromecast only 1.3%. Streaming viewers tuned in for 132 minutes per unique device during the 2022 Super Bowl, 23 minutes more than in 2021.Social media engagements increased on a yearly basis with Instagram taking the lion’s share for the fourth year in a row and Twitter growing fast.
But from a TV perspective it was the halftime show featuring legends of US rap and R&B – including Eminem, Snoop Dog and 50 Cent - that saw a massive spike in viewing compared with previous years. The Conviva research found average minute audience during halftime was13.4% higher than the average during game time with the peak in viewership for the event coming at the end of the halftime show.
However, Conviva’s 2022 Super Bowl Report also revealed that streaming quality was somewhat mixed during the game. Conviva noted that bright spots were video start time, at a nominal 3.9 seconds, and buffering at just 0.22%. But video start failures were quite high at almost 6% and picture quality languished at 6.63 Mbps. were video start time, at a nominal 3.9 seconds, and buffering at just .22%. But video start failures were quite high at almost 6% and average picture streaming quality was just 6.63 Mbps.
