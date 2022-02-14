With the intention of having a new spearhead for its next phase of growth across its global distribution division, the commercial arm of the BBC, BBC Studios, has announced the promotion of Rebecca Glashow to the newly created role of chief executive officer, global distribution.
Glashow (pictured) previously held the post of president, BBC Studios Americas from June 2020, overseeing the strategy and performance of the company’s commercial activities in the US Canada and Latin America. In this role she was responsible for the launch of documentary streaming service BBC Select and BBC Podcasts and in September, oversight of global digital news was added to her responsibilities.
Under Glashow, BBC Studios Americas has positioned itself for growth, expanding its relationships with partners, strengthening its portfolio, launching OTT and subscription services, embedding a new leadership team and cementing its place as a leading distributor of premium content to major networks and streaming platforms, in the last year licensing over 1,500 hours of programming including such noted series as I May Destroy You, Small Axe, The Green Planet and hit kids show Bluey.
Prior to joining BBC Studios - Americas, she served as co-head of Viacom’s Awesomeness, leading all business operations and revenue endeavours embracing sales, marketing, research, distribution, and production.
Glashow will take up the position on 1 March and will become a member of BBC Studio’s Executive Committee on the same date. In her new role, she will take expanded responsibilities for BBC Studios’ global distribution portfolio (ex-UK & Ireland), encompassing content sales, direct-to-consumer services, international channels, co-productions as well as continued responsibility for the growth of BBC’s digital global news.
Commenting on the new role Glashow said: “I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role. I’m hugely passionate about the BBC and see great opportunities for further commercial growth and building new audiences for our world class content.”
BBC Studios chief executive officer Tom Fussell added: “Rebecca’s promotion reflects her successful leadership style and thoughtful strategic approach which has grown and expanded the BBC Studios Americas’ portfolio of diverse businesses. She’s a fearless leader, full of ideas and energy for bringing outstanding British content to viewers around the world, to meet our global ambition.”
