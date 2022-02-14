Streaming solutions and video player optimisation provider VisualOn has enhanced its WatchParty ShowTime solution so that video service providers can offer a new category of content with customised streaming and viewing experience.





In making its move, VisualOn says co-watching apps have already proven to bring people together as socialisation moves increasingly online. It cited Hub Entertainment Research data showing almost a quarter of US TV viewers have used a co-viewing app in 2021.



The new advanced feature of the co-watching solution is said to offer an innovative new content category to increase viewer engagement and loyalty. The new ShowTime feature is claimed to take the co-watching experience to the next level by giving viewers access to their favourite VIPs while combining it with their favourite content through a branded interface.



WatchParty ShowTime receives a broadcast or streaming feed and passes it to the assigned commentators. It then synchronises with audio and video feeds and delivers them to viewers in real-time. VIPs and special guests access the video and audio chat functions, while viewers are equipped to choose their preferred commentator’s channel and interact in real-time by posting their comments to a dedicated WatchParty chat room.



"Video service providers are always trying to find ways to attract and retain loyal viewers, particularly as they are experiencing subscription fatigue with all the choices available today," remarked Yang Cai, president and CEO at VisualOn. "We see WatchParty ShowTime as a combination of celebrity podcasts/talk shows, original programming, and interactive social media features rolled into one compelling solution that will help service providers stand out from the competition."